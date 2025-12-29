Vadodara doctor shares shocking ultrasound image of 28-year-old ‘occasional drinker’ with irreversible liver damage

The idea that “moderation is key” has long shaped public attitudes toward alcohol consumption. While excessive drinking is known to be harmful, occasional intake is often brushed aside as harmless. Dr Harsh Vyas, a preventive and diagnostic radiologist based in Vadodara, Gujarat, shared a sobering medical case to challenge the widely held belief that occasional alcohol consumption is harmless. Dr Vyas highlights dangers of moderate drinking after severe liver case of 28-year-old. (Shutterstock)

Highlighting the case of a 28-year-old patient, the doctor explained how even limited drinking can lead to severe and irreversible health consequences. (Also read: AIIMS-trained neurologist explains how ‘brain worms’ can trigger seizures in children; shares simple prevention tips )

What ultrasound reveal about ‘occasional’ drinking

Dr Vyas shared in his December 27 Instagram post, “This is the USG image of the liver of a 28-year-old so-called occasional alcoholic drinker. Those of you from a medical background will understand just by looking at this image that this is an irreversible pre-cancerous condition called cirrhosis.”

He further pointed out that the patient was already suffering from serious complications. “You can see excessive fluid accumulation in the abdomen (ascites), which is why the patient was in pain. His mother asked me, ‘Doctor, my son will be fine, right?’ Both the patient and I understood that the situation had already gone out of hand. It had reached an advanced stage,” he added.

Why is no amount of alcohol completely risk-free

According to Dr Vyas, such cases leave doctors with very limited treatment options. “What do I tell his mother, that this is an irreversible condition and that in such cases, a liver transplant is the only option?” he said. Urging people to reassess their relationship with alcohol, the radiologist stressed the importance of early awareness and accountability.

“Anyone who consumes alcohol, or knows someone who drinks alcohol, should share this message. What answer should we give if this happens to our spouse, a family member, or our parents? Many radiologists follow me, please tell me what answer we should give in such situations,” Dr Vyas noted.

“If you regularly consume alcohol and haven’t faced problems yet, it doesn’t mean you are immune. It simply means the poison hasn’t affected you yet. You don’t experiment with poison,” Dr Vyas concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.