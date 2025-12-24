Maryland doctor debunks gin and tonic as being ‘healthiest alcoholic drink,’ suggests better alternative

The year-end bashes are finally upon us, and there is few better ways to unwind for adults after the roller coaster ride that was 2025 than with a drink in our hand with the people we love. Everyone has the poison of choice, but in some cases, it is influenced by the apparent qualities of the drink that we may have heard from our friends. Gin and club soda is a better alternative to gin and tonic, according to Dr Sood. (Pexel)

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapoor's desi carrot cake recipe is perfect for Christmas and takes just 2 minutes. Watch

Gin and tonic is a simple, classy cocktail that is popular across the globe for its elegance, and is even considered healthy by some when compared to other alcoholic drinks.

However, Dr Kunal Sood, Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, warned that this is a misconception that we would do well to avoid. Taking to Instagram on 23 December, Dr Sood explained the reason behind the popular notion, as well as suggested a healthier alternative.

Debunking the myth of gin and tonic

“Gin itself is a distilled spirit, similar to vodka, and contains no sugar or carbs in its pure form,” stated Dr Sood. “Some people report fewer hangover symptoms from gin because it contains fewer congeners - the fermentation byproducts found in darker alcohols like whiskey, rum or red wine.”

Fewer congeners result in the hangover being mild on the following day. However, that does not make gin, a drink which has an alcohol concentration of at least 37.5%, healthy in any way.

“Another issue is the tonic water,” continued Dr Sood. “Most tonics contain about 30 to 35 grams of sugar per 12 ounces, basically the same range as a regular soda. That sugar load can cause blood sugar spikes, worsen dehydration and intensify hangover symptoms.”

Healthier gin-based drink alternative

According to Dr Sood, it is healthier to drink gin with club soda rather than with tonic water. Club soda “has no sugar, fewer calories, and doesn't amplify the dehydrating effects of alcohol.”

Along with a squeeze of citrus, the cocktail becomes generally lighter than its sugary counterparts, dark liquors, or drinks mixed with sodas and juices.

However, as Dr Sood noted, the healthiest choice is not drinking at all, as alcohol “will affect sleep, inflammation, hydration, and long-term health regardless of the mixer.”

A much better option is gin with club soda, which has no sugar, fewer calories, and doesn't amplify the dehydrating effects of alcohol. And here's the honest truth: even with these swaps, the healthiest choice is not drinking at all.

Alcohol will affect sleep, inflammation, hydration, and long-term health regardless of the mixer. But if you do choose to drink a gin with club soda and a squeeze of citrus, it's generally lighter than sugar cocktails, dark liquors, or drinks mixed with sodas and juices.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.