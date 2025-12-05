Fitness coach encourages proper dumbbell techniques for better results

All of want to workout and be fit always. We hit the gym, but do we do our exercises the right way? Well it is normal to make mistakes. Instagram creator and personal fitness coach Abdul Hassoni in his recent video shared a couple of things to keep in mind while doing workout routine or just a simple exercise in the gym. Fitness coach Abdul Hassoni advised on using a cable machine and also stressed on correct usage of dumbbells.(Unsplash/representational)

“When you see someone doing this exercise… 🤔,” Abdul wrote on his Instagram adding the things to take care of while you do your everyday workout.

Here's what Abdul Hassoni suggested:

Addressing those who use dumbbells for their workout, Abdul urged not to bend the arms while holding the dumbbell, as that will lead to primary engagement of biceps. “When using dumbbells, we are working against gravity. This means the force is directed up ⬆️ and down ⬇️. If you bend your arm while holding a dumbbell, you’re primarily engaging the biceps ❌,” he wrote.

The goal of the dumbbell exercise is to target the infraspinatus and rotator cuff muscles which demands application of force sideways. Hence he advised his audience to use a cable machine because that would serve the purpose more efficiently. “The goal of this exercise is to target the infraspinatus and rotator cuff, which requires the force to be applied sideways. That’s why the cable machine is the better option,” Abdul said stressing on the importance of usage of a cable machine for doing this particular exercise.

“However, if you prefer using dumbbells, you can lean forward and lift them up and down instead of to the side! ✅💪🏼 Did you know this? 👀,” he further wrote as he urged his audience to lean forward and lift the dumbbells up and down instead of to the side if they really want to use the equipment.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.