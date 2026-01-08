Bhopal nutritionist explains how what you eat reflects on your skin’s health after 40; shares 7 tips to keep it glowing

As we cross the age of 40, our skin often starts reflecting our lifestyle choices, from diet to daily habits. Glowing, healthy skin at this stage is not just about expensive creams or treatments, it starts from within. Renu Rakheja, a nutritionist and health coach based in Bhopal, shares in her January 6 Instagram post simple eating habits that can help maintain glowing, healthy skin. (Also read: Vedanta chairman’s son dies at 49 of cardiac arrest: What cardiologists want you to know about this silent killer ) Renu Rakheja suggests incorporating hydrating foods and healthy fats to combat puffiness and unevenness.(Shutterstock)

“Our skin doesn’t ask for age. It asks for nourishment, minerals, colour, hydration, and calm. After 40, what you eat starts to show on your texture, glow, and bounce. Not as punishment, but as feedback,” Renu captioned her post.

She adds, “A balanced plate, enough protein, smart fats, vibrant plants, minerals, and eating with ease helps reset your skin.

Let’s take a look at her recommendations:

1. Not enough colourful foods

Lack of vibrant fruits and vegetables drains micronutrients and dulls skin glow.

Include: Berries, bell peppers, sweet potato, carrot, spinach/greens, and orange.

2. Too many ultra-processed snacks

Inflammation from processed foods shows up in your skin texture.

Include: Almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, raw food snacks, dark chocolate, turmeric-ginger tea.

3. Eating fast or while stressed

Cortisol spikes can trigger puffiness and redness.

Include: Tulsi tea, mint water, chia water, amla juice, sprout chaat, and hibiscus tea.

4. Poor hydration mix

Dehydration makes skin look tired and dull.

Include: Cucumber water, herbal teas, watermelon, lemon water, ABC juice (apple-beet-carrot).

5. Sugar-heavy foods first thing in the morning

Insulin spikes can make skin look uneven.

Include: Hot cocoa (no sugar), sprout cheela, moong dal idli, quinoa dosa, sprout paneer tikki, Greek yoghurt with chia.

6. Too few healthy fats

Low healthy fat intake lowers skin barrier function and glow.

Include: Extra virgin olive oil, avocado, flaxseed, sesame seeds, ghee, and coconut.

7. Too few minerals

Minerals are essential for repair and skin resilience.

Include: Jeera water, sabja water, salted lemon water, ragi, pearl barley, legumes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.