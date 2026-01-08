Vedanta chairman’s son dies at 49 of cardiac arrest: What cardiologists want you to know about this silent killer

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal’s son, Agnivesh, died at the age of 49 after suffering a cardiac arrest in the United States on Wednesday. His sudden passing has once again drawn attention to cardiac arrest, a life-threatening condition that can strike without warning. Vedanta CEO’s son Agnivesh Agrawal, 49, dies of cardiac arrest, highlighting the sudden and often symptomless nature of this deadly condition.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Abhijeet Palshikar, Director of Cardiology at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune, explains what cardiac arrest is, how it differs from a heart attack, and the key symptoms people should watch out for. (Also read: Cardiologist warns this common winter activity can trigger heart problems, even in healthy people; shares warning signs )

What makes cardiac arrest different from heart attack

“The untimely death of a young corporate leader such as Agnivesh Agrawal points to an alarming trend that we are experiencing in the cardiac health scenario in the country. Even as heart attacks are a result of choked coronary arteries, cardiac arrests as an underlying reason for death are often precipitated by lethal heart rhythm disturbances. These heart rhythm disturbances often take place even in the absence of warning symptoms,” said Dr Palshikar.

A 40-year-old employee of a leading IT company died of cardiac arrest in the washroom of the firm's office in Maharashtra's Nagpur. (Picture for representation)(HT_PRINT)

Why are younger, healthier people at risk

“What alarms me in all these instances of cardiac arrests is the fact that they are steadily touching younger and ostensibly healthier individuals in the wake of underlying heart conditions, excessive stressful conditions in their lives, a lack of physical activity in their schedules, poor sleeping patterns, smoking in the everyday routine of individuals, and the exponentially raising trend of people suffering from higher instances of diabetes and high blood pressure in the population,” he added.

“Often the first sign of heart disease may indeed present as the tragic instance of cardiac collapse,” Dr Palshikar concluded.

He emphasised that cardiac arrest is not always preceded by obvious symptoms and can often be fatal if not treated immediately. He urged people to prioritise lifestyle changes, regular health check-ups, and awareness of risk factors such as stress, sedentary habits, and underlying conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.