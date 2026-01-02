Doctor shares 5 reasons why you need to walk daily for 30 minutes or more: ‘Fewer heart attacks, lower blood pressure…’

The new year has begun, and if your commitment to the gym is already starting to falter, it may be time to go easy on yourself. The key to avoiding a sedentary lifestyle is to simply ensure that your body is getting some form of physical activity every day, and then later you can build up. While hardcore gym workouts do offer several health benefits, from enhanced endurance to targeted muscle group strengthening, it is vital not dismiss simple activities like walking, which can be just as effective. Walking regulates many physiological and psychological systems, for the better. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Dr Amir Khan, a general practitioner working in the UK-based National Health Service, revealed the 5 health benefits of walking in an Instagram post on January 1.

He also emphasised the need to reshape our perspective on walking, pointing out that it can be an effective way to stay healthy. Exercise does not always have to be intense or involve hitting the gym.

Here are the 5 reasons one should walk regularly:

1. Improves heart health

Heart health is one of the key pillars of overall well-being. Cardiovascular diseases are among the leading causes of death worldwide. As per the World Health Organization, an estimated 17.9 million cardiovascular deaths (CVD) occur worldwide each year.

But regularly walking helps reduce the risk significantly. Dr Khan highlighted that even walking for thirty minutes or more a day contributes positively to heart health.

He further added, “It has been shown that regular walkers have fewer heart attacks, lower blood pressure and better cholesterol levels than non-exercisers, and it can also improve blood sugars.” The benefits are manifold, extending to metabolic health as well by regulating blood sugar.

A study published in October 2025 found that continuous walking improves heart health. This means ensure your pace is steady and uninterrupted, so that you raise your heart rate.

2. Better joint health

Movement also helps prevent poor mobility that occurs from joint problems. By walking, joints stay flexible, and you are less likely to experience stiffness, a common effect of ageing and a sedentary lifestyle.

Dr Khan said, “As you walk, you lubricate and strengthen your muscles and increase blood flow to the cartilages around your joints, all of which can reduce your risk of osteoarthritis and osteoporosis.”

Osteoarthritis and osteoporosis are major joint-related issues that affect mobility, causing pain and stiffness. But you can avert these by walking consistently.

In fact, another study from October 2025 named walking as one of the best exercises to ease knee arthritis pain. So walking helps to both reduce risks and manage symptoms related to joint problems.

3. Low cancer risks

Dr Khan brought attention to walking's more potent benefits, including lowering bowel, breast and kidney cancer risks. And you don't even need to clock 10,000 steps to see this effect.

An Oxford study found that people who walked 7,000 steps a day had an 11 per cent lower cancer risk compared to those who took 5,000 steps. For those walking 9,000 steps, the risk dropped by 16 per cent.

4. Improved immune health

And the list of walking's all-rounder benefits goes on. The immune system is also included, showcasing the extensive advantages of something as simple as walking. Dr Khan shed light on walking's role in reducing stress, improving blood flow and promoting better sleep; all of which cumulatively reduce inflammation and support a healthy immune system.

Moreover, if you walk in nature, such as in a park, you can experience even greater benefits. A study published in November 2024 supported this, demonstrating improved physical and mental functioning after walks in nature. Brain functions also see positive changes, like better attention and focus.

5. Better mental health

Lastly, wrapping up this list is walking's positive impact on mental well-being, as it is a potent source of stress reduction, as the doctor noted, which helps to trigger all the positive hormones, making one feel good.

Dr Khan urged walking at least 30 minutes a day to get all the benefits.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.