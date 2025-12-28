Fitness coach with 18 years of experience shares 'fastest way to burn fat' without losing muscle

Shedding fat is a goal many of us chase, but the fear of losing muscle often holds people back from working out effectively. Not all weight loss methods are created equal, some can strip away strength along with fat, leaving you weaker instead of fitter. Fitness coach Dan Go, with over 18 years of experience, shares in his December 27 Instagram post the fastest and safest way to burn fat while keeping your strength intact. (Also read: Chennai doctor warns these 5 ‘healthy’ foods can be loaded with hidden sugar and refined oils: Fruit juices to granola ) Dan Go shares effective short-term diet for fat loss while preserving muscle strength.

What is protein-sparing modified fast and how does it work

“The fastest way to burn fat isn’t intermittent fasting, keto, or carnivore,” Dan Go explains. “There is a clinically validated method that burns fat rapidly while helping you protect muscle. It’s called the protein-sparing modified fast.”

Dan describes the diet as a very low-calorie, high-protein approach, often used in medical settings for rapid fat loss. “Your calories are kept pretty low, typically anywhere between 800 to sometimes 1,000 per day, sometimes slightly higher depending on your body size. Protein is individualised, usually around 0.7 to 1.2 grams per pound of lean body mass. This protects your muscle while your body burns fat aggressively.”

Is this diet safe and how long should you follow it

He adds, “Carbs are kept to around 20 to 50 grams per day, and fats are kept as low as possible beyond what comes in lean protein sources. We pair this with a basic strength training program to set the table in your favour when it comes to keeping muscle.”

Dan also emphasises that the diet is intense and not meant for the long term. “The catch is that you only do this for about one to two weeks. It’s meant to be done just enough to lose significant weight while preserving muscle and strength.”

To help people apply the diet safely, Dan has created a free guide that explains not just how to follow the program, but also how to properly exit it. “Exiting the diet correctly is the most important part,” he notes.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.