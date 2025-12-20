Are you walking correctly? Pune orthopaedic surgeon reveals 5 mistakes you may be making: ‘Taking very long steps…’

Clocking in your daily steps is the bare minimum for staying fit and agile. Walking is, no doubt, one of the most efficient and easiest ways to break a sedentary lifestyle and get your heart pumping. Its benefits go beyond physical advantages. Regular walking also supports mental well-being by improving mood and reducing stress. If you don't walk correctly, you may be at risk of back pain. (Shutterstock)

However, what many people overlook is that how you walk means as much as how much you walk. You may be focused on hitting a step threshold of 7,000 or more, but if your walking technique is incorrect, it can put unnecessary strain on your back and knees, increasing the risk of pain and discomfort over time.

To get a better understanding of the common walking mistakes that may make it counterproductive, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Abhijit Agashe, consultant orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, DeccanGymkhana, Pune. According to him, one needs to pay closer attention to their posture, pace, and strides to ensure they are walking correctly.

Let's look at the mistakes one by one and how you can rectify them.

1. Walking with a slouched posture

Are you walking with a hunched-forward posture? This is one of the first red flags the orthopaedic surgeon pointed out. A posture that includes a bent back, dropped shoulders, or a head tilted forward needs to be rectified immediately. Dr Agashe reasoned that this is a cumulative effect of being on the phone for a long time.

The impact should not be taken lightly, as he informed that when posture is poor, the spine is not aligned properly, and extra pressure falls on the lower back and knees, gradually leading to pain.

He advised, “Walk straight, keeping the head up, shoulders relaxed, and back upright.”

2. Taking very long steps

When you take long strides, you may be at risk of knee pain because of the extra pressure. (Shutterstock)

Next, let's take a closer look at the strides you take. Dr Agashe called out the common misconception that longer steps make the walk more effective and help burn more calories. In reality, overstriding increases the impact on heels and, in turn, exerts stress on knees and back.

He revealed, “Taking very long steps makes the heel hit the ground harder. This sends a strong impact through the knees and up to the back. Over time, this can cause pain.”

So what's the fix? The doctor recommended taking shorter natural steps that feel comfortable and balanced.

3. Walking too fast without control

The third mistake lies in the pace. While fast walking is generally considered beneficial, the pace should always be in accordance with the body's capability.

Dr Agashe explained, “Many individuals try to push themselves to walk faster, even in instances where they end up tired. This kind of unexpected physical strain can result in putting extra pressure on the knees or back, which can be detrimental to a person's overall health.”

This means walking at a comfortable pace is crucial. The orthopaedic surgeon shared simple signs to watch for, which mean your pace is healthy, such as being able to maintain a steady breath and feeling at ease, rather than stressed or rushed during the walk.



4. Wearing wrong shoes

Wrong footwear is the penultimate mistake on this list. It may not receive much attention, but wearing the wrong shoes can upend all your walking efforts.

Dr Agashe named some common footwear mistakes: “Flat shoes, or shoes without proper support, cannot absorb the impact properly. The pressure travels from the feet to the knees and back, causing pain.” He instead suggested wearing comfortable shoes and offering good support with cushioning.

5. Ignoring pain

The last and final mistake on this list is the natural tendency to overlook any pain. This can be dangerous as the pain is the body's way of telling something is wrong. Dr Agashe warned that one should seek medical advice and take rest if pain persists.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.