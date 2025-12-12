Search
Fri, Dec 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Obstetrician-gynaecologist shares the benefits of walking backwards in boosting mental health

ByDebapriya Bhattacharya
Updated on: Dec 12, 2025 03:01 pm IST

Dr Ghulmiyyah notes that walking backward is known to improve balance and reduce stress. 

One of the simplest forms of physical activity, walking, is known for a myriad of health benefits that it provides to individuals of all ages if incorporated into the daily routine.

Find a safe space and start walking backwards to boost your brain, insists Dr Ghulmiyyah.(Unsplash)
Find a safe space and start walking backwards to boost your brain, insists Dr Ghulmiyyah.(Unsplash)

Also Read | AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 6 first signs of everyday health conditions: Bad gut's first sign is foggy brain

However, walking backwards can help boost the effects further, especially on the brain. In an Instagram video on September 3, US-based obstetrician-gynaecologist Dr Labib Ghulmiyyah stated that what is often considered child’s play gives an added boost to our brain and helps reduce stress.

Major benefits of walking backwards

In the video, Dr Ghulmiyyah stated that the extra benefits of walking in the direction that our back is turned have been scientifically proven.

“Studies show that walking backwards stimulates brain function, increases concentration and memory, and significantly reduces stress,” he said.

The exercise also helps to improve balance and activates new areas of the brain that are not usually engaged while walking forward.

We do need a safe space for performing this exercise for obvious reasons. Nevertheless, the results become apparent quickly, shared Dr Ghulmiyyah.

What are the benefits of normal walking?

While walking backwards has its added advantages, a normal brisk walk is also extremely beneficial to our health. The major ones, according to Mayo Clinic, are listed as follows:

  • Maintaining a healthy weight
  • Reduction of body fat
  • Lowering the risk or managing various conditions such as heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, cancer and type 2 diabetes
  • Improving cardiovascular fitness
  • Strengthening bones and muscles
  • Improving muscle endurance
  • Increasing energy levels
  • Improving mood, cognition, memory and sleep
  • Improving balance and coordination
  • Strengthening the immune system
  • Reducing stress

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Obstetrician-gynaecologist shares the benefits of walking backwards in boosting mental health
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On