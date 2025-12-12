Obstetrician-gynaecologist shares the benefits of walking backwards in boosting mental health
Dr Ghulmiyyah notes that walking backward is known to improve balance and reduce stress.
One of the simplest forms of physical activity, walking, is known for a myriad of health benefits that it provides to individuals of all ages if incorporated into the daily routine.
Also Read | AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 6 first signs of everyday health conditions: Bad gut's first sign is foggy brain
However, walking backwards can help boost the effects further, especially on the brain. In an Instagram video on September 3, US-based obstetrician-gynaecologist Dr Labib Ghulmiyyah stated that what is often considered child’s play gives an added boost to our brain and helps reduce stress.
Major benefits of walking backwards
In the video, Dr Ghulmiyyah stated that the extra benefits of walking in the direction that our back is turned have been scientifically proven.
“Studies show that walking backwards stimulates brain function, increases concentration and memory, and significantly reduces stress,” he said.
The exercise also helps to improve balance and activates new areas of the brain that are not usually engaged while walking forward.
We do need a safe space for performing this exercise for obvious reasons. Nevertheless, the results become apparent quickly, shared Dr Ghulmiyyah.
What are the benefits of normal walking?
While walking backwards has its added advantages, a normal brisk walk is also extremely beneficial to our health. The major ones, according to Mayo Clinic, are listed as follows:
- Maintaining a healthy weight
- Reduction of body fat
- Lowering the risk or managing various conditions such as heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, cancer and type 2 diabetes
- Improving cardiovascular fitness
- Strengthening bones and muscles
- Improving muscle endurance
- Increasing energy levels
- Improving mood, cognition, memory and sleep
- Improving balance and coordination
- Strengthening the immune system
- Reducing stress
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.