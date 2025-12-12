AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 6 first signs of everyday health conditions: Bad gut's first sign is foggy brain

Familiarity with everyday health issues does not mean we are used to recognising the first signs of trouble. The first signs of health issues often remain unrecognised, according to Dr Sethi.(Pexel)

It is often the subtle shifts in our moods and appearance that we ignore that point to a deeper underlying issue.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, took to Instagram on December 12 to share the six instances when the earliest symptom of health breakdown is easily overlooked.

1. Burnout

While burnout and exhaustion have come to be considered synonymous, the latter is not the first sign of the former, shared Dr Sethi. Rather, it is “getting irritated over small things” that shows that our stress threshold is dropping. This is because emotional burnout makes its effects visible before physical fatigue, he explained.

2. Sleep deprivation

Not receiving quality sleep makes its effects apparent in many ways, the most prominent being dark circles around the eyes. However, Dr Sethi noted that the symptom comes much later than “waking up tired even after a full night (of sleep).” He further pointed out that sleep fragmentation is more potent than sleep duration.

3. Gut imbalance

“The first sign of gut imbalance isn't bloating,” stated Dr Sethi. “It's your mind feeling slow, unfocused, and foggy.” He elaborated upon the phenomenon by pointing out that the gut-brain axis reacts much faster than the stomach.

4. Vitamin D deficiency

Mood swings are commonplace with Vitamin D deficiency, but it is not the first sign of trouble. According to Dr Sethi, “It's body-wide fatigue that makes everything feel heavier.” This is due to the fact that our energy levels drop before our mood changes.

5. Iron deficiency

Lack of iron in our body is known to make us dizzy. However, it is our hands and feet getting cold because of reduced oxygen delivery that first points to trouble. Iron in our bloodstream acts as oxygen carrier, and thus it is the circulatory system that bears the early brunt.

6. Inflammation

With inflammation, the first symptom is the face looking puffy in the morning due to fluid retention. The pain comes later.

“Your gut health is the foundation of all health,” signed off Dr Sethi. Keeping an eye out for energy, mood, immunity, cravings and inflammation can help detect many other health issues early and seek the necessary help.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.