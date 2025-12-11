Feel like you gained 5 kilos right before your period? Nutritionist shares 5 nutrition hacks to manage PMS symptoms

Feeling bloated, heavy, or as if you’ve suddenly gained five kilos right before your period is a familiar experience for many - only for everything to return to normal once menstruation begins. That “mystery weight” isn’t fat at all, but your body’s natural response to hormonal changes. With the right, targeted nutrition, PMS symptoms such as bloating, cravings, and mood swings can be eased significantly, helping you feel more balanced throughout your cycle. Prioritising certain nutrients during your menstrual phase can help manage PMS.(Unsplash)

Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and diabetes educator, explains why you may feel as though you’ve suddenly gained five kilos just before your period - and shares simple nutrition hacks to help manage PMS more effectively. In an Instagram video shared on December 6, the nutritionist emphasises, “Supporting your body with cycle-specific nutrition helps regulate hormones, alleviate PMS symptoms, and make you feel more like yourself all month long!”

Why do you feel bloated before your periods?

According to Khushi, your stomach might feel extra bloated around that time of the month because your uterus naturally increases in size right before your period. She explains, “As you proceed towards getting your periods, the size of your uterus increases because the uterine lining starts to build up. The water retention of your body increases, and you start to crave more because, naturally, your body needs more carbs during this phase. So anytime you feel like you’ve gained weight or you feel excessively bloated, chances are that your periods are going to come. And don’t worry, once they are over, everything will come back to normal, and you will know why that happened.”

How to reduce bloating?

Khushi highlights the key nutrients to prioritise during this phase and recommends specific food sources that can help reduce bloating naturally, stabilise mood, and curb sugar cravings in the luteal phase. Here are her five simple nutrition hacks:

1. Prioritise magnesium for PMS: Pumpkin seeds, almonds, and cacao.

Try: A hormone-balancing bedtime drink with cocoa powder, almond milk and cinnamon for better sleep quality.

2. Include slow-digesting complex carbs: Sweet potatoes, oats, amaranth (rajgira).

Try: Rajgira laddoos or oats porridge with cinnamon for sustained energy and mood regulation.

3. Use anti-inflammatory superfoods: Turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon.

Try: A gut healing drink with ginger, cinnamon and haldi in coconut water to soothe menstrual cramps.

4. Add protein to every meal: Paneer, lentils, tempeh, or eggs.

Try: A chickpea salad or tempeh stir fry to balance blood sugar and prevent energy crashes.

5. Stay hydrated: Coconut water, soaked chia seeds, cucumber infused water. This helps flush out excess sodium and reduce pre-period puffiness.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.