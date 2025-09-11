Gynaecologist shares 10 red flags of hormonal imbalance to watch out for: Weight gain, mood swings, hair loss and more

Hormones are chemical messengers responsible for proper functioning of the body. From menstrual cycle to metabolism to mood regulation, hormones play a significant role in each of these processes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aruna Kalra, director, obstetrics and gynecology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “When hormone levels get too high or too low, changes in your health become obvious. Identifying these early on can lead you to get timely medical attention and avoid complications.” Also read | Doctor shares 7 facts about hormonal imbalance: ‘Eating less and moving more won’t fix you’ Hormonal imbalance can lead to unexplained weight gain.(Shutterstock)

Dr Aruna Kalra further shared 10 signs of hormonal imbalance that we should know:

1. Irregular or skipped periods

Abnormal changes in your menstrual pattern, like heavier or lighter than usual bleeding, skipped periods, or erratic timing, can indicate conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), thyroid disease, or perimenopause.

2. Unexplained weight changes

Weight gain or loss that occurs without shifts in your diet or exercise habits can signal imbalances in hormones like insulin, cortisol, or thyroid hormone.

3. Persistent fatigue

Chronic exhaustion in spite of proper rest may be associated with hypothyroidism, adrenal fatigue, or hormonal shifts in reproductive hormones such as estrogen and progesterone.

4. Mood changes and anxiety

Sudden irritability, mood swings, or heightened anxiety can be seen when levels of estrogen and progesterone change, particularly at PMS, perimenopause, or postpartum.

5. Skin problems

Adult acne, excess oiliness, or dryness can be caused by elevated androgen levels or decreased estrogen, both of which can influence oil production and skin health. Hormonal acnes happen in adulthood too.(Shutterstock)

Hormonal acnes happen in adulthood too.(Shutterstock)

6. Hair loss or excess hair growth

Scalp hair loss or excessive facial and body hair can be a sign of hormonal conditions such as PCOS or thyroid disorders.

7. Hot flashes and night sweats

Sudden spells of heat or sweating, especially at night, are commonly associated with low estrogen levels during perimenopause and menopause.

8. Sleep disturbances

Sleeping or falling asleep might become a challenge when progesterone or estrogen levels decrease.

9. Decreased sex drive

Loss of sex drive may result from low levels of estrogen, testosterone, or thyroid hormones.

10. Digestive problems

Bloating, constipation, or diarrhea occurring in sync with your menstrual cycle can also be caused by hormone changes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.