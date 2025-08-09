Doctor shares 7 facts about hormonal imbalance: ‘Eating less and moving more won’t fix you’

Some of our habits are not intuitive; they are deep-rooted in the instability of our hormones. Be it intuitive eating or being unable to shed the extra kilos even after eating less and exercising a lot, these problems can be addressed by focusing on stabilising our hormonal balance. Dr Naji Abou Ali, known as ‘Doctor Naji’ on Instagram, is a hormone doctor who keeps sharing important insights about health on his Instagram profile. Often our habits are directed by hormonal instability.(Shutterstock)

On August 5, Dr Naji shared an Instagram video explaining our habits that are directed by hormonal instability. “Best advice I’d give you as a hormone doctor, if I wasn’t afraid of hurting your feelings,” he wrote. According to him:

1. Coffee is not enough for breakfast

Your hormones don’t thrive on coffee and stress. They need protein within 60 minutes of waking up, especially if you struggle with fatigue, anxiety, cravings, or PCOS.

2. Snacking all day isn’t intuitive eating

Snacking all day is not intuitive eating. It’s blood sugar chaos. Your body needs structured meals to regulate insulin and cortisol.

3. You don’t have estrogen dominance, you have poor liver detox and high stress

Most estrogen symptoms aren’t due to too much estrogen production, but poor clearance, cortisol imbalances, gut inflammation, and no ovulation.

4. The pill doesn’t regulate your hormones. It shuts them off

The pill has its uses, but it certainly doesn’t balance your hormones. It just shuts off your own hormone production by giving you a synthetic alternative.

5. You can’t out-supplement a dysregulated lifestyle

Omega-3, Vitamin D, and magnesium won’t save you if you’re sleeping 5 hours, doom-scrolling at midnight, and skipping meals.

6. You won’t lose weight in chronic survival mode

Eating less and moving more won’t fix your underlying hormonal imbalances causing weight gain. Focus on the roots first.

7. Excess weight doesn’t mean you’re well nourished. You’re probably undernourished

Most people in the modern world are overfed and undernourished. You restrict all week or all day, which leads to binging on unhealthy foods later in the day or the week. More calories, less nutrition.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.