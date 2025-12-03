Parenting without burnout: How teamwork between partners helps children and careers

Balancing a job and a baby has never been easy. In today’s time, with hybrid work, long hours, and rising digital distractions, parents often feel like they are constantly choosing between deadlines and diapers, meetings and mealtimes. However, research and real-life experience reveal a clear truth: when parents work as a team, everything becomes lighter - work, parenting, and even the relationship. (Also read: Surat paediatrician shares how too much love from grandparents can spoil kids; offers tips for parents to strike balance ) Supportive co-parenting reduces stress and benefits children and couples. (Pexels)

What study reveals

According to a 2024 study published in the journal Psychology Research and Behaviour Management, a survey of 1,279 mothers of preschoolers in Shanghai found that when co-parenting was unsupportive, mothers experienced significantly higher stress. This stress, in turn, directly increased children’s behavioural problems. Conversely, in families where co-parenting was strong, stress levels were lower, and children showed fewer behavioural issues. The study highlights that when parents share responsibilities without blaming or criticising each other, children feel more secure and behave better.

Similarly, a 2025 study published in the World Journal of Psychiatry, which observed 258 preschool children, found that higher parenting stress correlated with increased emotional and behavioural problems in children. The study also revealed that nearly 30% of this effect was linked to the way parents interacted with their child, harsh or impatient behaviour rose when stress was high. When parents feel overwhelmed, they tend to react more strongly, and children absorb that energy. Sharing the parenting load helps reduce stress and allows parents to respond more calmly and kindly.

Effective co-parenting boosts child well-being and enhances parental work life. (Pixabay)

How co-parenting helps working couples thrive

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shruti Dwivedi, parent and teen coach and an ABNLP Certified NLP Practitioner, shares insights on how effective co-parenting can help working couples raise emotionally healthy children.

1. It protects the relationship

When one parent feels like they are “doing everything,” resentment builds quietly. But when both share tasks, such as feeding, school prep, bedtime, and grocery lists, it creates appreciation, not anger. Couples who practice supportive co-parenting report higher relationship satisfaction and fewer arguments.

2. It helps parents show up better at work

Parents who feel supported at home carry less emotional burden to their workplace. This improves focus, productivity, and confidence. A calm morning with shared responsibility can completely change a parent’s workday.

3. It creates a stable emotional world for the child

Children don’t need perfect parents. They need calm, connected, and predictable parents.

When both parents work together:

Routines become smoother

Conflicts reduce

The home environment feels safe and steady

This emotional safety becomes the foundation for a child’s social skills, behaviour, and confidence.

Effective co-parenting involves weekly planning, dividing tasks based on strengths, ensuring personal time, and fostering couple moments. (Pexels)

Practical ways parents can balance work and baby

She further lists actionable strategies for working parents to manage both professional and parenting responsibilities without feeling overwhelmed.

1. Have a 15-minute weekly planning chat

Every Sunday, sit together and divide responsibilities, meetings, school tasks, baby routines, and meals.

2. Divide duties based on strengths, not gender

If one parent is better with mornings and the other with bedtime, allow that rhythm.

3. Protect personal time for each partner

Even 20 minutes a day of “me time” reduces burnout and refreshes the mind.

4. Invest in couple moments

Small rituals, tea together, a short walk, or a 10-minute talk, keep the relationship alive. “Parenting is demanding, but it becomes meaningful and manageable when both partners walk side by side. Co-parenting isn’t about splitting everything equally, it’s about supporting each other fully. It strengthens the relationship, protects the child's emotional world, and helps parents grow in their careers without guilt or exhaustion. A strong family is built not by one super-parent, but by two supportive partners,” says Shruti.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.