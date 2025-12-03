Health benefits of soaked munakka: Nutritionist shares 10 reasons to add soaked black raisins to your morning diet

Dried fruits and nuts make great snacks and are packed with important nutrients and antioxidants that benefit your health. One such dried fruit is black raisin, also known as Munakka. You can eat it as it is or add soaked Munakka to your meals. The benefits of Munakka range from improved digestion and blood pressure management to even fresh breath! Did you know that including soaked Munakka in your diet offers many health benefits? Here are the benefits of soaked Munakka you should know.(Adobe Stock)

Should you soak munakka before eating?

Soaking Munakka, or dried black raisins, is a great way to improve their nutrition. When you soak them, they puff up and become juicier, which makes them easier to digest. “Soaking also helps your body absorb more nutrients from them, making the importance of adding soaked Munakka to your daily diet even greater,” nutritionist Tanvee Tutlani tells Health Shots. This tasty snack is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, providing various health benefits.

What are the benefits of eating soaked munakka?

If you want to improve your diet with something tasty and nutritious, try soaked munakka:

1. Controls acidity

Acidity can be uncomfortable. Soaked munakka can help. "These raisins contain natural compounds that balance stomach acidity, providing relief from the burning sensation", says the nutritionist. Eating a few soaked Munakkas in the morning can help you start the day off right.

2. Improves vision

If you want to support your eye health naturally, consider soaked Munakka. "It is high in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help fight oxidative stress that can harm your eyesight", says the expert. Eating it regularly may help keep your vision sharp and your eyes bright.

3. Good for teeth and gums

Taking care of your teeth and gums is important for your overall health. “Soaked Munakka (raisins) can help reduce gum swelling and prevent dental problems,” shares the expert.

4. Prevents cancer

Black raisins can help protect your cells from damage caused by free radicals, which may lead to cancer. “The antioxidants in soaked munakka can neutralise these free radicals, possibly reducing your risk of different cancers,” says the nutrition expert.

5. Manages hypertension

Are you looking for a natural way to manage your blood pressure? Soaked Munakka might help. "These dried fruits support heart health and lower bad cholesterol, which can help keep your blood pressure steady", shares the expert. Adding them to your daily routine could be a good choice for your heart.

6. Cures dry cough

If you have a dry cough that won't go away, try eating soaked munakka. “This old remedy can help soothe your throat and reduce irritation, providing comfort when you need it, in a simple, natural way,” says Tutlani.

7. Relieves headaches

Chronic headaches can make daily activities very hard. "Soaked munakka may help relieve headaches if you eat it regularly", says Tanvee. If you want a natural remedy, this could be a good option.

8. Relaxes vertigo

For people with vertigo, the spinning sensation and imbalance can be upsetting. Munakka may help reduce these symptoms. Eating soaked munakka regularly might help you feel more stable and improve your well-being.

9. Controls bad breath

Fresh breath can increase your confidence. Chewing soaked Munakka can help fight bad breath because it has natural antibacterial properties.

10. Supports overall well-being

Soaked munakka is high in fiber and nutrients which help with digestion, boost energy, and keep you feeling full longer. You can enjoy them on their own, mix them into yoghurt, or add them to salads for a tasty snack.

How much munakka should you eat daily?

The first rule is to eat them in moderation. An average adult may have 3-4 soaked munakkas each day." For children, 1-2 soaked raisins a day is usually enough.

What is the best time to eat munakka?

You can enjoy soaked munakka at any time, but eating them on an empty stomach in the morning may yield the most benefits. "This helps your body better absorb nutrients", says the nutritionist. Drinking a glass of water with them can also help you start your day hydrated and healthy.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)