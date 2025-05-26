Walking 7,000 steps daily or doing simple household chores can cut cancer risk: Study

You don't need high-intensity workouts to reduce your risk of cancer, simple, everyday movement can make a difference. A new study led by researchers at the University of Oxford reveals that light-intensity activities like casual walking, shopping, or even doing household chores are enough to significantly lower the chances of developing cancer. (Also read: Nutritionist shares common signs you shouldn’t ignore: From cracked to unusually cold feet ) Simple daily movements can reduce cancer risk, study finds. (Shutterstock)

Daily steps matter more than speed

The research conducted by the Oxford Centre for Early Cancer Detection found that the number of daily steps was more strongly linked to cancer prevention than the intensity or pace of those steps. For example, people who walked 7,000 steps a day had an 11% lower cancer risk compared to those who took 5,000 steps. For those walking 9,000 steps, the risk dropped by 16%.

Research shows light physical activity contributes to lower cancer risk. (Unsplash)

"Our research highlights the importance of all forms of movement," said Professor Aiden Doherty, senior author of the study and professor of biomedical informatics at Oxford Population Health. "Whether it's increasing daily steps, engaging in light activity, or incorporating moderate-to-vigorous exercise, any level of physical activity appears to contribute to a lower risk of cancer."

Can light activity help reduce cancer risk

The findings support and expand upon existing physical activity guidelines, showing that even those who don't engage in structured exercise can benefit. According to the researchers, simply staying active throughout the day, whether by walking more, moving around the house, or running errands, can have protective effects against cancer.

Experts from the U.S. National Institutes of Health and the National Cancer Institute also contributed to the study. The research was funded by the NIH's Intramural Research Program and the Oxford-Cambridge Scholars Program.

So next time you skip the gym, remember: even a stroll around the block or tidying up your home can count toward better long-term health.