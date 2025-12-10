Worried about cardiac arrest? Cardiologist shares 5 drugs that are secretly hurting your heart

Taking care of the heart has long been a growing concern across the globe. The trouble with the pumping station can take place for a variety of reasons, and is often associated with other health problems, such as uncontrolled blood pressure or diabetes. Both over-the-counter and prescription drugs may have negative impact on the heart, shares Dr Yaranov. (Pexels)

Keeping the heart healthy comes down to factors such as following a healthy diet and regular exercise. However, our efforts are at times hindered by medicines that we may consume for other purposes, as revealed by cardiologist Dr Dmitry Yaranov.

Taking to Instagram on December 10, Dr Yaranov shared a list of 5 common types of medicines that can creep up to deteriorate the condition of the heart.

1. Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

NSAIDs are over-the-counter painkillers such as Ibuprofen and Naproxen. While they may seem harmless, according to Dr Yaranov, “Regular use can increase blood pressure, cause fluid retention, and even lead to heart failure in some cases.”

2. Certain Chemotherapy Drugs

Though they are absolutely essential for saving lives, some cancer treatments that include drugs such as Doxorubicin and Trastuzumab can weaken the heart muscle and lead to heart failure. “Close monitoring is critical,” noted Dr Yaranov.

3. Stimulants

Stimulants such as Amphetamines and ADHD Medications can raise heart rate and blood pressure, thereby increasing the risk of arrhythmias and even cardiac arrest.

4. Diabetes Drugs

Some older medications used to control blood sugar levels, such as Rosiglitazone, have been linked to a higher risk of heart failure. However, Dr Yaranov highlighted that newer medicines are much safer.

5. Decongestants

Decongestants like Pseudoephedrine are part of the composition of many cold medications. “These can spike blood pressure and trigger arrhythmias, especially in people with underlying heart conditions,” shared the doctor.

Overall, Dr Yaranov’s parting advice is, “Always read labels and ask your doctor about side effects. Your heart health depends on it!”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

