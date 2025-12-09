Heart surgeon explains why heart attacks surge during holiday season; shares tips to reduce the risk

The holiday season may be synonymous with feasts, drinks and festivities, but it also quietly puts strain on your body - and your heart. From indulgent eating and disrupted routines to mounting stress, this time of year can significantly raise the risk of heart attacks, making it more important than ever to prioritise heart health amid the celebrations. The heart surgeon notes that holiday season increases the risk of heart attacks.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, is breaking down why heart attacks surge during the holidays, sharing practical ways to lower the risk and stay heart-healthy.

In an Instagram video posted on December 8, the cardiac surgeon highlighted, “Did you know that more heart attacks occur around the holidays? Every year, like clockwork, we see a spike in heart attacks, around Christmas and New Year's. In fact, Christmas Eve is the highest risk day of the year. Well, why does this happen?”

Behaviour and holiday habits

According to Dr London, drastic changes in eating and drinking habits during the holidays can put extra strain on the heart, increasing the risk of heart attacks. He explains, “First is our behaviour. We drink too much, we eat too much, and we tend to move less around the holidays.”

Stress

The holiday season also brings a surge of stress - from financial pressures to social obligations and packed schedules - all of which can quietly elevate the risk of heart attacks. Dr London highlights, “Next is stress - emotional stress, financial stress, the increased pace of the holidays, increased obligations.”

Cold weather

The heart surgeon explains that cold weather causes blood vessels to constrict, reducing blood flow, thereby raising the risk of heart attacks. He explains, “Cold weather causes vasoconstriction which increases the risk of plaque rupture and potential heart attack.”

Delay

Amid the celebrations and holiday cheer, people often ignore their body’s warning signs, brushing off symptoms and delaying medical attention - and sometimes that can lead to serious complications. Dr London puts it as, “And finally, is delay. I don't feel good but I'll wait till after holiday dinner to get checked out.”

How to prevent holiday heart attacks?

Dr London outlines four precautionary measures you can adopt to prevent unnecessary complications during the holidays.

Movement is medicine: Maintain or increase your activity level. Dr London recommends getting out and exercising every day.

Don’t skip your meds: Set an alarm on your phone as a reminder.

Prioritise sleep and mindfulness: Taking care of yourself during this stressful time is important.

Don’t ignore symptoms: If you feel like something is off, don’t ignore it. The surgeon highlights, “Time equals heart muscle saved.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.