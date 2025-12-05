Instagram creator advises to swap chunky jackets for chic fur coats this holiday season

All of us want to clad in just the right outfits for the holiday season. However, we often struggle to balance between the two: pulling off the winter outfit, and being warm at the same time. Instagram creator Chloe Lee recently posted a video where she shows ways to style your holiday outfits with fur coats. Instagram creator Chloe Lee suggests the use fur coats for the upcoming holiday season.(Pixabay/representational)

Fur coats elevate your look, be it dresses or pants and keep you warm, at the same time. Well, no one should let that opportunity slip away.

What does Chloe say?

“Please don't tell me you're showing up to your holiday parties like this. Can't you see you're doing your dress a disservice? Swap it with a fur coat,” Chloe says at the beginning of the video.

Calling it the “easiest swap,” Chloe says it is the most impactful.

“This is the easiest swap, but the most impactful. Why would you choose to blend in the background when you can be the star of the show from the get-go,” she questions.

Chloe advises fur coats for all and not just for the holidays

For those you think that the long coats are a little extra, Chloe advises for a shorter fur coat. She says they look just as fabulous. “If the long ones are a little too extra for you, then you can opt for a shorter one. Just as fabulous,” she says.

Chloe furthers adds that if people do not want to buy a fur coat for just the holiday events, they can always pull off this juxtaposition of mixing dressy and casual pieces together.

“And you might be thinking, I don't want to buy a fur coat just for my holiday event girl I am the queen of maximizing your wardrobe you can dress this up like this and dress it down like this this is juxtaposition mixing dressy and casual pieces that will literally turn you into a style icon try the swap and be extra just live your life,” she says.

