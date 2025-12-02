Cardiologist explains how ‘early blood pressure changes can predict heart attack 10 years before symptoms’

Are heart attacks sudden? Millions of people die from heart attacks and other cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) each year, making CVDs the leading cause of death globally. Therefore, it is important to know the early signs before heart conditions can turn deadly. Early blood pressure changes predict heart attacks 10 years before symptoms. (Arun Sankar / AFP)

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, MD, a functional medicine doctor and board-certified cardiologist with over 20 years of experience, believes that certain early signs in blood pressure changes can predict a heart attack.

Can early blood pressure changes predict a heart attack?

On December 2, Dr Bhojraj posted a video on Instagram with the title, “Why is no one talking about how early blood pressure changes predict…heart attacks 10 years before symptoms.”

In the caption, the cardiologist explained that earlier he was a traditional cardiologist, seeing patients only after their symptoms arrived, such as:

Chest pain

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

“By the time they landed in my office, their bodies had been whispering for years,” he added. However, everything changed the day the cardiologist treated a patient whose heart attack was unexpected.

“His cholesterol was normal. His weight was stable. But when I looked deeper, his blood pressure had been quietly changing for nearly a decade — long before anyone noticed,” he noted.

The early signs you shouldn't miss

This moment shifted everything for Dr Bhojraj. He confessed, “I realised we’re not dealing with sudden heart disease — we’re missing the early signals.” Some of the earliest predictors of cardiovascular ageing, according to the cardiologist, are:

Subtle blood pressure variability

Morning surges

Night-time elevations

Loss of autonomic flexibility

Here's how the cardiologist started treating his patients: “I stopped waiting for symptoms. I started looking at patterns, not normal ranges. I studied how stress, sleep, hormones, and inflammation shape blood pressure long before disease.”

He added, “Now I help people reduce their cardiovascular age before it becomes a crisis — and the transformation is profound. More energy. Better metabolic health. Stronger resilience. A younger heart. This is why I do what I do — because prevention shouldn’t be a guessing game. And no one should wait for a wake-up call to understand their cardiovascular future.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.