Cardiologist explains the heart health benefits of adding fibre in your diet: ‘Fibre isn’t just a gut health thing…’

You’ve probably heard that eating more fibre is great for your gut - but its benefits go far beyond digestion. Fibre can also play a powerful role in protecting your heart, from keeping blood pressure steadier to lowering LDL cholesterol and reducing inflammation. Simply adding more fibre-rich foods to your daily meals could make a bigger difference to your cardiovascular health than you realise. Eating more fibres can improve heart health.(Freepik)

Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, explains that fibre isn’t just beneficial for gut health - incorporating it into your diet can significantly support heart health as well. In an Instagram video posted on November 29, the cardiologist highlights, “Fibre isn’t just a ‘gut health’ thing. It actually takes pressure off your heart.”

Why you should eat more fibres

Experts often recommend including more fibres in your diet due to their gut health benefits, but according to Dr Yaranov, it also plays a crucial role in supporting cardiovascular health - largely because it helps reduce the strain on your heart. He explains, “It slows sugar absorption, keeps insulin swings down, lowers LDL, and decreases inflammation - all of which matter in heart failure, high blood pressure, and coronary disease.”

Meeting your daily fibre requirement is also associated with naturally lower rates of cardiovascular disease and improved weight management. The cardiologist states, “People who eat more fibre have lower rates of heart attacks, steadier blood pressure, better cholesterol, and better weight control…all without changing medications.”

Fibre supplement precautions

Natural food sources of fibre are always the best option, but if you rely on fibre supplements, there are a few precautions you should keep in mind. Dr Yaranov states that fibre supplements can interfere with absorption of certain heart medicines, hence they must be taken separately.

He explains, “If you’re using fibre supplements, take them separately from your heart medicines. Fibre can interfere with absorption - especially for heart failure meds, blood pressure meds, and blood thinners. Give your medications a clear runway to work.”

Your gut supports your heart more than you might realise, and the cardiologist advises increasing your fibre intake gradually, consistently and on a daily basis - a simple habit that can make a meaningful difference to your heart health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.