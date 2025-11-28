Cardiologist warns that heart failure cases surge right after Thanksgiving; shares 5 signs to watch out for

If you indulged in a hearty Thanksgiving spread - rich gravies, salty canned broths, and generous helpings of festive favourites - you’re not alone. But what many don’t realise is that this holiday season is also linked to a surge in heart-failure cases. Heavy meals, hidden sodium, alcohol, and disrupted routines can place unexpected strain on the heart, especially for those already vulnerable. So if you notice certain symptoms after the celebrations, it’s crucial to take them seriously and seek medical attention without delay. 4 signs that you have heart failure and you don't know (Twitter/WebMD)

Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, says Thanksgiving is the time of year when he most often sees patients with preventable heart failure flare-ups. In an Instagram video posted on November 27, he outlines five key signs to watch for after Thanksgiving - symptoms that suggest your heart is under stress and could be heading towards failure.

Thanksgiving is the season of heart failure flare-ups

As a cardiologist who treats heart failure patients daily, Dr Yaranov notes that Thanksgiving is unfortunately one of the peak seasons for preventable flare-ups. He explains, “Every year around this time, I see the same pattern in my heart-failure clinic: patients who were doing well suddenly start feeling ‘off’, even though nothing dramatic happened. Holidays change routines - food, sleep, travel, stress - and for someone with heart failure, even small shifts can add up quickly. What feels like ‘just a little extra’ can become a real strain on a heart that’s already working hard.”

He highlights five things to keep in mind as you enjoy the holiday season with your loved ones, to prevent any unwanted complications.

Hidden sodium

According to Dr Yaranov, consuming high sodium foods can lead to fluid retention which may trigger heart failure in those who are susceptible. He explains, “Gravy, stuffing, canned broth, ham, most restaurant dishes - they're all loaded with salt, and fluid goes where salt goes. One salted dinner can be enough to trigger an overnight congestion or exacerbation.”

Breathing after big meals

Difficulty breathing, especially after heavy meals can be an early warning sign of heart failure. Dr Yaranov advises paying attention to your breathing after big meals. He notes, “Large meals can increase venous return and stress the heart. If you feel new shortness of breath after eating or you can't lay flat comfortably, that's early signs of fluid retention.”

Alcohol

The cardiologist points out that alcohol does not pair well with heart failure. He cautions, “Alcohol can drop your pressure and trigger arrhythmias. If your meds affect pressure, rhythm, or even diuretics, even small amounts of alcohol can cause trouble.”

Fatigue

Constant fatigue is another warning sign of heart failure. The cardiologist cautions that if you feel exhausted even after a full night’s sleep - and no amount of caffeine seems to help - you should seek medical attention immediately.

Swelling or rapid weight

A sudden jump on the weighing scale can be a clear sign of heart failure, as fluid retention often causes swelling and unexpected weight gain. Dr Yaranov clarifies, “A two or three pound overnight jump or new swelling in your ankles, hands, or belly is a red flag. Pounds don't come on you after a heavy meal, only overnight.”

The doctors advice

The cardiologist recommends paying close attention to your body, especially if you are vulnerable to cardiovascular disorders or have suffered from heart failure before. He advises, “Don't skip your meds. Don't wait until next week. Call your doctor or go to the hospital. Pay attention to your body. Notice subtle changes early. Don’t push through symptoms or wait for them to settle on their own - acting sooner always protects you better than waiting.”

The cardiologist assures that you can certainly enjoy Thanksgiving with your family - just stay mindful of how you feel, know your limits, and take any symptoms seriously to avoid holiday setbacks.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.