Gastroenterologist answers how long we should chew food, reveals common troubles with swallowing

Chewing food properly is one of the earliest steps in the digestive process. While it helps mix the food with the enzymes present in the saliva to start breaking down carbohydrates, it serves the primary function of turning food particles into a mush for easy passage down the oesophagus. Chewing food properly is essential for ease of swallowing, highlights Dr Salhab.(Pixabay)

If not done properly, we may often find food uncomfortable to swallow and feel the tendency to throw up. According to Florida-based gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab, the ideal duration of chewing is 15 to 20 seconds.

In an Instagram post on December 10, Dr Salhab reminded his followers of the importance of chewing food well, stating that he has to help patients get food stuck in their foodpipe out every week.

He further explained in the caption the common reasons why individuals have trouble swallowing food.

1. Long-term acid reflux (GERD)

GERD stands for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease. “Years of acid splashing up can injure the oesophageal lining,” stated Dr Salhab. “As it repeatedly heals, it forms scar tissue that makes the oesophagus less flexible, causing food to feel like it’s slowing or sticking — especially meats and bread.”

2. Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE)

EoE is an allergic reaction inside the oesophagus, usually to foods. “The oesophagus fills with eosinophils, causing swelling, inflammation, and narrowing. People often describe sudden food-sticking episodes even when they’re young and otherwise healthy,” explained the doctor.

3. Oesophageal movement problems (motility disorders):

In the case of individuals with this condition, the muscles of the oesophagus do not squeeze the right way. “Weak, uncoordinated, or spastic contractions make food move slowly instead of smoothly. This includes ineffective motility or achalasia.”

4. Oesophageal cancer

A growing phenomenon, both adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma can narrow or stiffen the oesophagus in the case of oesophageal cancer. The early symptoms of this form of cancer are subtle. The earliest indicator is usually progressive difficulty swallowing solid foods.

However, having difficulty swallowing is not an indicator of health issues every time. Sometimes the sensation is triggered simply by a piece of food that is too large to go down the pathway, “especially poorly chewed meats, dry chicken, or bread,” noted Dr Salhab. Getting stuck in the foodpipe may cause pain, chest pressure, or drooling.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

