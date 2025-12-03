Are seed oils the real villain? Delhi GI surgeon debunks myths and explains what truly drives inflammation

If you’ve heard the growing outcry against seed oils and are thinking of making the switch, you may want to pause before deciding. Seed oils aren’t the villains they’re made out to be - the real problem lies in our cooking habits and poor metabolic health, which fuel most of the concerns linked to these oils. Before you ditch them, it’s worth understanding what truly drives inflammation and heart risk, and why the oil itself may not be to blame. Dr Kaushal debunks myths about seed oils. (Image generated via Google Gemini)

Dr Anshuman Kaushal, a robotic, gastrointestinal, bariatric and laparoscopic surgeon, and obesity expert at Apollo New Delhi with over 27 years of experience, is unpacking the outcry against seed oils and has revealed what the real culprit actually is. In an Instagram video shared on December 2, the surgeon breaks down the real source of inflammation linked to seed oils, emphasising that they provide vital fatty acids. He dispels the myths surrounding them and points out the practices that can make the oils harmful.

Do seed oils cause inflammation?

Seed oils have recently earned a bad reputation because they are believed to contribute to inflammation in the body, acting as “slow poison.” However, Dr Kaushal states that they are packed with polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs), especially omega-6, which are essential fatty acids required by the body.

The surgeon notes, “This is a big myth that omega-6 causes inflammation. Research shows that Omega-6 alone does not increase inflammation. Inflammation occurs when Omega-6 is high and Omega-3 is low, and along with that, sugar, processed food, and a sedentary lifestyle are also high. The problem lies in this combination. It is not just in the oil.”

Do seed oils cause heart disease?

Dr Kaushal tackles the second myth - that seed oils trigger heart disease - and clarifies that they are actually proven to lower bad cholesterol. He emphasises, “The American Heart Association and ICMR guidelines say that PUFAs reduce LDL cholesterol (meaning they reduce bad cholesterol) which helps reduce the risk of heart disease.”

Is rice bran oil healthy?

More and more people are turning to rice bran oil over traditional seed oils for their cooking, and Dr Kaushal supports the switch, noting that rice bran oil offers a host of benefits. He explains, “The craze for rice bran oil is for the right reason. It contains gamma-oryzanol, which reduces cholesterol absorption and improves the lipid profile. Plus, its high smoke point makes its use ideal and safe for high-heat cooking.”

However the surgeon highlights the importance of oil rotation, noting, “Other oils are also useful in their place; only the context matters. And that is why oil rotation is recommended.”

The real villain

Dr Kaushal makes it clear that the real harm comes from repeatedly reheating oils, rather than from the oil itself, because it leads to oxidation and trans fat formation. He states, “The real villain is oil reheating. Whether it is sunflower, mustard, rice bran, or ground nut, if you reheat too much, the PUFAs oxidise and will create harmful aldehydes and polymeric toxins which are inflammatory.”

The surgeon notes that oil is safe to reheat just once - he recommends discarding it after that. He highlights, “Commercial fryers that reuse the oil eight to 10 times are the ones that increase the most toxins and health risks. Repeated high heat can also form trans fats in seed oils. And these are the same trans fats against which the WHO has issued strict warnings because they have a direct link to heart disease. The risk of trans fat formation is not due to the oil type but rather the oil temperature and reuse frequency. This means trans fats can form in ghee, coconut oil, or seed oil if fried repeatedly above 200°C.”

According to Dr Kaushal, the biggest enemy of Indian health is not the kind of oil you use but ultra-processed foods, bakery fats, namkeens and repeated use of reheated oils. He stresses that rice bran oil is great for consumption, but so are seed oils, when used correctly - “The real toxicity comes from reheating, oxidation, and trans fats. Do not change the oil. Change the cooking habits.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.