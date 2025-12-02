Menopause wreaking havoc in your life? Delhi surgeon shares the benefits of Hormone Replacement Therapy to ease symptoms

When menopause hits, it can feel as though your whole life has been thrown off balance - the hot flushes, the sleepless nights, the mood swings and the constant discomfort can be exhausting and deeply disruptive. Going through something so intense is challenging enough, yet many women are still expected to “tough it out” in silence. But modern medicine offers a far better path. Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) can significantly ease symptoms and help women transition through menopause with far less turmoil. Menopause can be a taxing experience.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Apollo Delhi bariatric surgeon explains why you shouldn't ignore breast lumps, debunks 4 myths about mammographs

Dr Anshuman Kaushal, a robotic, gastrointestinal, bariatric and laparoscopic surgeon, and obesity expert at Apollo New Delhi with over 27 years of experience, has explained how hormone replacement therapy can support a smoother menopause and why it is an essential measure for Indian women. In an Instagram video posted on November 14, the surgeon explains the benefits of HRT, debunks common misconceptions and outlines the vital checks needed before starting treatment.

Menopause needs to be destigmatised

Dr Kaushal emphasises that, due to limited awareness, many Indians fail to recognise the true severity of menopause symptoms. He points out, “Menopause is not a drama; it is biology. And HRT is not a villain; it is science. In India, we treat menopause as if it is a female's personal exam that she must quietly suffer. Menopause hits like an earthquake. Oestrogen, Progesterone, Testosterone - everything drops. Hot flushes, insomnia, mood swings, weight gain, joint pain, dryness, irritability, zero libido - all these things come and strike together.”

How does HRT help?

The surgeon explains, “HRT, or Hormone Replacement Therapy, replaces what the body has stopped making. Modern HRT is safe, effective and life-changing when started at the right time. It improves sleep, mood, bones, heart health and even sexual health.” He outlines the various ways HRT can help with menopause symptoms and benefit your health.

HRT eases hot flushes by about 75 to 90 percent. Sleep improves - works better than melatonin gummies. Oestrogen stabilises serotonin, hence improving mood and anxiety. Oestrogen and testosterone can improve vaginal dryness and libido, helping re-establish a well-functioning hormonal ecosystem. The risk of osteoporosis drops by 30 to 50 percent, restoring bone and joint health. Opting for HRT before the age of 60 or within 10 years of menopause can improve heart health. Collagen production increases, improving skin hydration and restoring a healthy glow.

Does HRT cause cancer?

Dr Kaushal notes that one of the biggest fears surrounding HRT is the belief that it causes cancer. However, he dismisses this, saying that anyone who still thinks so is relying on outdated data from the early 2000s. The surgeon states, “Modern guidelines like NAMS, ACOG, or NICE guidelines state that the benefits outweigh the risk for healthy women when therapy is started at the right time, at the right dose.”

He outlines the safer ways to administer HRT - such as transdermal estradiol (gel or patches) and micronised progesterone - noting that these are far superior to older synthetic pills.

Who should avoid HRT?

Hormone replacement therapy is generally safe for most people, except for those with specific medical conditions outlined by the surgeon. He highlights, “HRT cannot be given to everyone. Those who have active breast cancer, clotting history, liver disease, uncontrolled BP, or unexplained bleeding. But a gynecologist will evaluate these well.”

Indian women need HRT even more

Dr Kaushal states that Indian women tend to hit menopause early, due to a variety of health factors - low vitamin D, higher insulin resistance, more visceral fat, higher rates of bone loss. This makes HRT especially relevant and necessary for Indian women.

Before starting therapy, Dr Kaushal says a series of tests must be carried out to ensure your vitals are in order and that you are medically fit for the treatment. These include:

Thyroid profile Fasting glucose Insulin Lipid profile Vitamin D Vitamin B12 Liver tests Pelvic ultrasound Mammogram Consultation with a gynaecologist.

The surgeon concludes, “Menopause is not the end of life. But suffering through it quietly, can definitely feel like it. HRT gives women their life back when nothing else is working.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.