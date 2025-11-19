Apollo Delhi bariatric surgeon explains why you shouldn't ignore breast lumps, debunks 4 myths about mammographs

Finding a lump in your breast can be frightening, but it doesn’t always signal cancer - and yet, ignoring it can be far more dangerous. Early detection remains one of the strongest predictors of survival, and knowing which tests to undergo is crucial. Still, breast cancer is often surrounded by confusion and persistent myths, leaving many unsure of what breast changes mean or how imaging reports should be interpreted. Getting yourself tested through mammographs and ultrasounds is crucial for early diagnosis and treatment.(Pexel)

Dr Anshuman Kaushal, a robotic, gastrointestinal, bariatric and laparoscopic surgeon, and obesity expert at Apollo New Delhi with over 27 years of experience, outlines what to do if you notice a lump in your breast and debunks some of the most common myths surrounding mammography. In an Instagram video posted on 18 November, the surgeon explains the different scores in BI-RADS imaging reports and emphasises the crucial role early detection plays in improving breast cancer survival.

What to do if you notice breast lumps?

According to Dr Kaushal, any breast lump should be taken seriously, and it’s essential to seek a prompt breast examination if you notice one. He explains, “If you have felt a lump in your breast, first remember one thing - this is your body speaking, not trying to scare you. We make wrong decisions out of fear, and fear is the worst doctor in the world.”

The surgeon stresses that breast lumps can point toward breast cancer but it could also indicate other conditions like fibroadenoma, cysts, hormonal changes, and duct issues. Although a lump doesn’t always indicate cancer, ignoring it is never a wise choice. Dr Kaushal recommends, “Now, management is a simple journey that you need to take: Step one: Clinical examination should be done by a breast specialist. Step two: Ultrasound or mammogram, or both, depending on your age. Step three: BI-RADS scoring on radiology.”

What is BI-RADS?

According to the National Cancer Institute, BI-RADS, or Breast Imaging-Reporting and Data System, is a standardised reporting system that classifies breast imaging findings from mammograms, ultrasounds, and MRIs into one of seven categories (0-6) to assess the likelihood of cancer.

Dr Kaushal explains the rankings from one to six - “BI-RADS 1 means perfectly normal, chill. BI-RADS 2 means benign, harmless, routine follow-up. BI-RADS 3 means probably benign (98 percent safe), follow-up only in six months. FNAC (Fine-Needle Aspiration Cytology) might sometimes be recommended. BI-RADS 4 is suspicious, biopsy recommended. This is an alert, not a panic button. BI-RADS 5 is highly suggestive of malignancy; quick action needs to be taken. BI-RADS 6 is confirmed cancer; treatment planning needs to be done.”

Mammography myths

According to Dr Kaushal, breast cancer treatment has advanced significantly in modern medicine and is now far more personalised to each patient’s condition. When detected early, the survival rate exceeds 90 percent. Early detection is possible through mammography, but the concept is shrouded by multiple myths and misconceptions.

The surgeon debunks four myths:

Myth 1: Mammography causes cancer.

Reality: “Sunlights' radiation is more than that of mammography. People who say this do not even know the science of sunscreen.”

Myth 2: A mammogram is very painful.

Reality: “Some discomfort, not torture. It is just like a BP cuff becoming too tight.”

Myth 3: Young women should never get mammography.

Reality: “Age and risk decide. Depending on breast density, a combo of ultrasound and mammogram is also recommended.”

Myth 4: A breast lump means it is cancer.

Reality: “80 percent of lumps are non-cancerous. It also depends on your genetic history and your age.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.