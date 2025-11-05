Hyderabad oncologist explains whether your daily deodorant habit could really cause cancer or if it’s just a myth

We all love starting our day fresh, right? A quick shower, a swipe of deodorant, and we’re good to go. But what if that everyday habit you barely think about could actually be putting you at risk? Dr Saadvik Raghuram, an oncologist based in Hyderabad, shares in his October 28 Instagram post that your deodorant habit could be a hidden cancer risk. Dr. Raghuram reassures that everyday deodorant use is safe and not linked to cancer risk. (Freepik)

Could your deodorant cause hormonal changes

“Regular deodorants often contain chemicals like aluminium and parabens. When applied, these ingredients temporarily block sweat ducts. Some theories suggest that this blockage could trigger hormonal changes. Since deodorants are applied near the underarm, close to breast tissue, people have worried that this might increase the risk of breast cancer,” he says.

However, Dr Raghuram emphasises that this is largely a theoretical concern. “While the idea is often discussed, research and multiple studies have not found any solid evidence linking normal deodorant use to breast cancer or any other type of cancer. The risk remains theoretical, it hasn’t been proven in real life,” he clarifies.

Is there any link between deodorant and cancer

He adds that it’s natural to be cautious about the products we use, but everyday deodorant use is considered safe. “It’s always good to stay informed and read labels,” Dr Raghuram continues, “but there’s no reason to panic or stress over your deodorant. The science simply does not support a real cancer risk from standard use.”

In short, your daily swipe of deodorant is safe, and worrying unnecessarily can just add stress. Staying clean, confident, and informed is the real key, your deodorant isn’t the hidden culprit some make it out to be.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.