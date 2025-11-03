Raipur oncologist warns ‘don’t ignore small changes in your body'; lists early warning signs of most common cancers

Cancer often begins quietly, showing subtle signs that many people overlook. Recognising these early symptoms can make a life-saving difference. Dr Jayesh Sharma, Consultant Surgical Oncologist at ITSA Hospitals, Raipur, shares in his November 1 Instagram post the most common cancers in India and the early warning signs that should never be ignored. (Also read: Bhopal nutritionist shares 5 simple types of walks to improve posture, boost flexibility and protect your knees ) Dr. Sharma urges timely check-ups for early detection of common cancers in India. (Pixabay)

What early warning signs should you never ignore

“This first swelling is not normal, if any swelling, sore, or ulcer inside the mouth doesn’t heal even after several weeks, it could be an early warning sign of oral cancer,” explains Dr Jayesh. He stresses that such symptoms are often dismissed as minor infections or ignored altogether, which delays diagnosis and treatment.

Dr Sharma continues, “Another crucial sign to look out for is abnormal bleeding. You know how in old movies they used to show someone coughing and spitting blood on a handkerchief? That’s actually a red flag for lung cancer. These small yet significant symptoms can help in early detection if we pay attention.”

Which cancers are most common among Indian women

For women, he highlights, cervical cancer remains the second most common cancer in India, and one of its early indicators is unusual or persistent vaginal bleeding. “It’s not about creating fear but awareness. If you notice bleeding that doesn’t align with your usual cycle or happens after menopause, it’s worth consulting a doctor,” he advises.

However, Dr Sharma cautions against jumping to conclusions. “Don’t panic, everyone experiences occasional gum bleeding or irregular periods at some point. That doesn’t automatically mean it’s cancer. The difference lies in persistence and recurrence. If a symptom keeps coming back, your body is trying to tell you something. Early intervention can save lives,” he adds.

He concludes by urging people to listen to their bodies and go for timely check-ups. “Cancer rarely starts with pain; it starts with small changes. Recognising those clues early can make all the difference.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.