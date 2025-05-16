Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Top 8 antiperspirant deodorants for long-lasting freshness: No more sweat, no more worries

ByShweta Pandey
May 16, 2025 12:55 PM IST

With sweating summers, antiperspirant deodorants must make a crucial space in your closet. Here are our top 8 picks for long-lasting freshness.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Dove Men +Care Antiperspirant Deodorant Antiperspirant Sandalwood + Orange Natural Inspired Deodorant Spray 2.6 Oz, Pack Of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹3,373

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Arm & Hammer Ultra Max Advanced Anti-Perspirant & Deodorant, Invisible Solid, Unscented, Packaging May Vary, 2.6 oz (73.7 g) (Pack of 6) View Details checkDetails

₹4,215

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Old Spice Wild Collection Wolfthorn Scent Mens Invisible Solid Anti-Perspirant & Deodorant 2.6 Oz View Details checkDetails

₹2,825

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dove Unisex Advanced Care Invisible Stick Antiperspirant Deodorant, Sheer Fresh, 2.6 Oz View Details checkDetails

₹2,658

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Degree Men Dry Spray Antiperspirant, Extreme 3.8 oz View Details checkDetails

₹2,474

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AXE 2.7-Ounce , Black Dry Antiperspirant & Deodorant Stick : Antiperspirant Stick for Men, Black, 2.7 Ounce View Details checkDetails

₹1,841

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Rexona MotionSense Invisible Black + White 48h Anti-perspirant Roll On for Men, 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,947

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gillette Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Clear Gel Cool Wave, 3.8 oz by Gillette View Details checkDetails

₹1,394

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

In a world that doesn’t slow down, your deodorant shouldn’t either. And with summer heat intensifying and mercury levels shooting up, keeping yourself refreshed and sweat-free is no less than a challenge. Be it an official meeting, a marathon, or hitting the gym, you need a deodorant that works as hard as you do. An antiperspirant deodorant, therefore, comes to your rescue!

Best antiperspirant deodorants for men and women
Best antiperspirant deodorants for men and women

An antiperspirant deodorant not only keep sweat away from you, but also keeps you energised and refreshed. With a plethora of antiperspirant deodorants floating in the market, choosing one might be a daunting task. Fret not, as we have listed top 8 antiperspirant deodorants for you to consider this summer.

1.

Dove Men +Care Antiperspirant Deodorant Antiperspirant Sandalwood + Orange Natural Inspired Deodorant Spray 2.6 Oz, Pack Of 1

Loading Suggestions...

Dove Men+Care Antiperspirant Deodorant give a powerful sweat protection. It has a formula that’s tough on sweat but gentle on skin. With a clean, crisp scent and moisturizing technology, this deodorant keeps you dry for up to 48 hours while also reducing skin irritation. This antiperspirant is ideal for active men who want lasting freshness without compromise, providing all-day confidence.

Specifications

Type:
Stick
Protection:
48-hour sweat and odour protection
Key Feature:
Moisturizing technology to protect skin
Fragrance:
Clean, fresh scent
Skin Sensitivity:
Suitable for sensitive skin
Residue:
Non-staining, invisible finish
Click Here to Buy

Dove Men +Care Antiperspirant Deodorant Antiperspirant Sandalwood + Orange Natural Inspired Deodorant Spray 2.6 Oz, Pack Of 1

2.

Arm & Hammer Ultra Max Advanced Anti-Perspirant & Deodorant, Invisible Solid, Unscented, Packaging May Vary, 2.6 oz (73.7 g) (Pack of 6)

Loading Suggestions...

Arm & Hammer Ultra Max deodorant combines the trusted power of baking soda with advanced antiperspirant protection. Its dual-action formula fights odour and moisture for up to 48 hours, keeping you dry and fresh. This antiperspirant is perfect for anyone seeking dependable performance with a clean, subtle scent. Be it at work or hitting the gym, Ultra Max helps you stay confidently dry.

 

Specifications

Type:
Solid Stick
Protection:
Up to 48 hours
Key Ingredient:
Baking soda for odor neutralization
Fragrance:
Subtle clean scent
Residue:
Low-residue formula
Ideal For:
Daily use and active lifestyles
Click Here to Buy

Arm & Hammer Ultra Max Advanced Anti-Perspirant & Deodorant, Invisible Solid, Unscented, Packaging May Vary, 2.6 oz (73.7 g) (Pack of 6)

3.

Old Spice Wild Collection Wolfthorn Scent Men's Invisible Solid Anti-Perspirant & Deodorant 2.6 Oz

Loading Suggestions...

A bold man needs a bold antiperspirant. Old Spice Wild Collection’s Wolfthorn scent is for the man who lives boldly. Offering invisible, solid protection, it keeps sweat and odour at bay with a wildly addictive citrus and fruit scent. Staying invisible on clothes, this deodorant provides 48-hour protection and a unique aromatic experience.

Specifications

Type:
Invisible solid stick
Protection:
48-hour odour and sweat protection
Scent:
Bold citrus + fruit blend
Skin Feel:
Goes on smooth, no residue
Audience:
Men with bold, confident style
Technology:
Long-lasting fragrance release
Click Here to Buy

Old Spice Wild Collection Wolfthorn Scent Mens Invisible Solid Anti-Perspirant & Deodorant 2.6 Oz

4.

Dove Unisex Advanced Care Invisible Stick Antiperspirant Deodorant, Sheer Fresh, 2.6 Oz

Loading Suggestions...

Dove Advanced Care Invisible Stick is formulated for both men and women, offering 48-hour sweat and odour protection without staining your clothes. Infused with skin-nourishing ingredients like moisturizers and vitamins, it not only keeps you dry but also cares for your skin. This antiperspirant deo is a smart choice for those who value freshness, comfort, and skin care all in one smooth glide.

Specifications

Type:
Invisible solid stick
Protection:
48-hour sweat and odour protection
Skin Benefits:
Moisturizers + skin conditioning agents
Compatibility:
Safe for 100+ colours of clothing
Scent:
Fresh, clean, unisex
Suitability:
For men and women
Click Here to Buy

Dove Unisex Advanced Care Invisible Stick Antiperspirant Deodorant, Sheer Fresh, 2.6 Oz

5.

Degree Men Dry Spray Antiperspirant, Extreme 3.8 oz

Loading Suggestions...

Degree Men Dry Spray Antiperspirant offers instant dryness and powerful sweat and odour protection. This antiperspirant has a MotionSense™ technology, that releases a burst of freshness, as per your body motion, when you need it most. This quick-drying formula provides up to 48 hours of protection with no visible residue. So, be it running errands or hitting the gym, Degree’s dry spray helps you stay fresh, dry, and confident all day.

Specifications

Type:
Dry spray
Protection:
48-hour MotionSense™ activated
Dry Time:
Instant dry
Residue:
No white marks
Use:
Ideal for on-the-go, gym, work
Fragrance:
Refreshing masculine scent
Click Here to Buy

Degree Men Dry Spray Antiperspirant, Extreme 3.8 oz

6.

AXE 2.7-Ounce , Black Dry Antiperspirant & Deodorant Stick : Antiperspirant Stick for Men, Black, 2.7 Ounce

Loading Suggestions...

AXE Black Antiperspirant Stick offers a subtle, refined scent with top notes of frozen pear and cedar wood. Designed for men who prefer understated cool, it delivers 48-hour odour and sweat protection in a smooth, non-sticky formula. The sleek black stick goes on invisible and is perfect for daily wear or nights out. Minimalist in style but strong in performance, AXE Black is the go-to for effortless freshness.

Specifications

Type:
Stick
Protection:
48-hour odour and wetness protection
Scent:
Frozen pear & cedar wood
Feel:
Non-sticky, invisible application
Audience:
Men who prefer subtle sophistication
Use:
Day & night wear
Click Here to Buy

AXE 2.7-Ounce , Black Dry Antiperspirant & Deodorant Stick : Antiperspirant Stick for Men, Black, 2.7 Ounce

7.

Rexona MotionSense Invisible Black + White 48h Anti-perspirant Roll On for Men, 50ml

Loading Suggestions...

Rexona MotionSense Invisible Black + White Roll On is specially designed to protect clothes and skin. It provides 48-hour sweat and odour protection while preventing white marks on clothes and yellow stains on whites. With MotionSense™ technology, it keeps up with your every move, releasing bursts of fragrance throughout the day. Ideal for active lifestyles and busy schedules, it’s a smart, stylish choice for invisible, dependable protection.

Specifications

Type:
Roll-on
Protection:
48-hour MotionSense™ protection
Speciality:
No white marks or yellow stains
Suitability:
Everyday wear, active movement
Fragrance:
Fresh, clean
Skin Sensitivity:
Dermatologically tested
Click Here to Buy

Rexona MotionSense Invisible Black + White 48h Anti-perspirant Roll On for Men, 50ml

8.

Gillette Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Clear Gel Cool Wave, 3.8 oz by Gillette

Loading Suggestions...

Gillette Anti-Perspirant Deodorant offers robust sweat protection with a clean, masculine scent that lasts. Engineered with precision to reduce odour and keep you dry, it’s ideal for men who demand high performance and long-lasting results. The formula glides on smoothly and stays invisible, making it perfect for daily use. Whether you’re in the office or on the field, Gillette’s deodorant keeps you feeling fresh, confident, and ready to take on the day.

Specifications

Type:
Solid stick
Texture:
Smooth glide, invisible finish
Protection:
Long-lasting odour and sweat defense
Fragrance:
Crisp, masculine scent
Use:
All-day freshness
Skin Compatibility:
Suitable for most skin types
Click Here to Buy

Gillette Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Clear Gel Cool Wave, 3.8 oz by Gillette

Similar articles for you:

8 Best deodorant for women you cannot miss to smell great and stay fresh all day long

Davidoff perfumes for him and her: Dive into oceanic freshness with our top 8 picks

Davidoff perfumes for him and her: Dive into oceanic freshness with our top 8 picks

Best body mists to let you keep smelling great for long; Our top 6 picks for you

FAQs on antiperspirant deodorant

  • What is an antiperspirant deodorant?

    Antiperspirant deodorant is a product designed to reduce underarm sweat and body odor. It typically contains aluminum-based compounds that temporarily block sweat glands, along with deodorizing agents to neutralize odor.

  • 2. How is it different from regular deodorant?

    Regular deodorants only mask or neutralize odor. Antiperspirants go a step further by actually reducing the amount of sweat produced.

  • 3. How do I apply it for best results?

    Apply to clean, dry underarms. For maximum effectiveness, use at night before bed. This allows the active ingredients time to form a barrier over sweat glands while you're sleeping.

  • 4. Is it safe to use every day?

    Yes, antiperspirants are safe for daily use. If you have sensitive skin, choose a formula labeled for sensitive skin or consult with a dermatologist.

  • 5. Can antiperspirants cause yellow stains on clothing?

    Yes, the reaction between aluminum compounds and sweat or detergent residues can sometimes cause yellow stains on clothing. Let the product dry completely before dressing to minimize this.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Top 8 antiperspirant deodorants for long-lasting freshness: No more sweat, no more worries
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On