Mahima Chaudhry reveals her breast cancer diagnosis was unexpected; she had no symptoms: 'I had no clue'

Mahima Chaudhry opened up about her breast cancer battle in a recent conversation, where she revealed that the illness was diagnosed during a routine check-up, even though she had no symptoms. Mahima Chaudhry was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022.

Mahima Chaudhry on her breast cancer battle

Mahima was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. This week, the actor shared her journey at the Young Women Breast Cancer Conference 2025, where she was invited for a special session. On the sidelines of the event, Mahima spoke with the news agency ANI about her diagnosis.

The actor recalled that her cancer was detected unexpectedly. She said that she had gone for a routine yearly check-up and had “no symptoms” and “no clue.”

Mahima said, “There were no symptoms. I didn't go in for a breast cancer screening. I just went in for a yearly check-up. I had no clue I had breast cancer. Cancer is something that you can't recognise on your own early. It can only be detected early through tests. So if you keep going in for a yearly check-up, you will be able to detect it early and seek early treatment.”

The actor also touched upon the change in cancer treatment in India over the last couple of years since her diagnosis, crediting drug companies for giving better support. “Since my diagnosis three to four years ago, there has been a huge difference in cancer treatment in India. Many generic medicines are much cheaper now, you get better support from pharmaceutical companies, and there's much more awareness of cancer... I got a lot of motivation by hearing the stories of other people fighting strongly against cancer,” the actor added.

Mahima Chaudhry's recent films

Mahima was last seen in the film The Signature, which also starred Anupam Kher. The film revolved around the story of Arvind (played by Kher), whose life changes when his wife collapses at the airport just before a much-awaited trip. The actor is set to be seen in Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shaadi alongside Sanjay Mishra. The film will release later this month.