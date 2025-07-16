Ultrasound technician shows what healthy kidneys look like and what happens when you don't drink enough water

We all know the importance of drinking water: hydration plays a key role in many of our body's functions, including bringing nutrients to cells, getting rid of wastes, protecting joints and organs, and maintaining body temperature. Your kidneys love water; they filter everything you drink. So, when you don't drink enough water, the organ suffers. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | AIIMS researchers say oral health is crucial in cancer care, improving survival rate: Study

In a video shared on April 22, Zuleyka E, an ultrasound technician, explained why drinking water is directly related to the health of our kidneys by showing an ultrasound of the organ.

The importance of drinking water

Talking about the importance of hydrating our body in the video, the technician shared that we all know that one person who hates water: hates to drink water, always has to have some flavouring in the water, loves to drink soda, loves to drink cocktails and alcohol, but hates water. “I know doctors, and even I tell you all the time to drink water, but let me show you why,” she added.

Zuleyka then applied some gel on an ultrasound wand and then proceeded to move it over her body. She explained, “The organ I am going to be showing you is the kidneys. Your kidneys love water; they filter everything you drink. So, if you are drinking 50 [cocktail mixes], you will be filtering those 50 drinks. If you are drinking water with a bunch of other additives, that's what they are doing.”

What happens when you don't drink water

Once done, the technician then goes on to show an ultrasound of her kidney. She stated: “This is your kidney here, and this is the organ that suffers if you are not drinking water. It gets to a point where the kidney will shrivel up like a little raisin. You know how it is nice, fluffy and big, imagine it just becoming a raisin and getting smaller, smaller and smaller.”

According to her, a healthy kidney is about 10, 11 or 12 inches long, like hers. However, when you don't drink enough water, it shrivels up to less than 8. She warned that it is not possible for an 8-inch kidney to filter what you put inside a ‘big ol' body’ “It doesn't make sense, and you are the one to blame for it. Nobody else, why? Because you do not drink water. So, this is your sign: go get a cup of water,” she advised in the end.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.