Michael Madsen’s death draws attention to heart disease risks: Can alcoholism cause heart failure?

Hollywood actor Michael Madsen, known for his villain roles in Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs, passed away on July 3, 2025, at the age of 67. He was found unresponsive at his home in Malibu, California, and was declared dead by emergency responders. His cardiologist has reportedly confirmed heart failure as the cause of death, with heart disease and a history of alcoholism named as contributing factors. Although Madsen had been sober in the months before his death and was trying to stay clean, his sudden passing has sparked conversations about the long-term impact of alcohol on heart health. Can alcohol abuse really lead to heart attacks, heart failure, or even cardiac arrest? Let us understand this and why the risks are often overlooked. Michael Madsen passed away at the age of 67 from heart failure. (Instagram)

How does alcohol affect heart health?

According to the World Heart Federation, alcohol is a psychoactive and harmful substance that can seriously affect the body, and that includes your heart. In 2019 alone, over 2.4 million people worldwide died due to alcohol-related causes. That is 4.3 percent of all global deaths, with men aged 15 to 49 being the most affected.

While the dangers of alcohol on the liver are well known, its effects on the heart often go unnoticed. “Drinking occasionally may not cause major harm, but heavy or regular drinking can lead to serious heart issues,” explains Dr Ruchit Shah, interventional cardiologist, Saifee Hospital. Here’s how alcohol can impact your heart health:

1. Increased heart rate and irregular heartbeat

According to a study published in the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, alcohol misuse can cause a faster heart rate or irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia), both of which raise the risk of heart problems.

2. Increase blood pressure

The British Heart Foundation confirms that regularly drinking too much alcohol is strongly linked to high blood pressure (hypertension), which strains your heart and arteries over time.

3. Alcohol cardiomyopathy

“Long-term heavy drinking can weaken the heart muscle, making it harder to pump blood. This condition is called alcohol-related cardiomyopathy and can lead to heart failure,” states Dr Shah.

4. Weight gain

Alcohol is high in calories, and it can make it harder to manage your weight. Excess intake of calories can lead to weight gain and obesity, which increases the risk of having a heart attack or stroke.

Michael Madsen’s death is a reminder that moderation or quitting alcohol is key to protecting your heart health!

Can alcohol lead to heart failure?

Yes, alcohol can harm your heart, especially when consumed in large amounts or over a long period. “Excessive drinking raises your risk of high blood pressure, stroke, and heart failure. It can also lead to cardiomyopathy, a condition where the heart muscle becomes weak and struggles to pump blood,” according to Dr Shah.

The World Heart Federation notes that even small amounts of alcohol can increase the risk of heart disease, including heart attacks, arrhythmia, and aneurysms. Chronic drinking may also cause anemia, low immunity, leukopenia (low white blood cell levels), thrombocytopenia (low platelet levels), and macrocytosis (enlarged red blood cells).

How much alcohol is too much?

While occasional drinking may seem harmless, studies show that no amount of alcohol is completely safe for heart health. Therefore, quitting alcohol completely is the best choice for your heart. But if you choose to drink, it is important to stick to moderate limits. Moderate drinking means up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men, as per the British Heart Foundation.