Fighting obesity: Surgeon shares factors that contribute to unhealthy weight gain

Diet plays a significant role in maintaining optimal health and weight. Obesity is a serious health risk and can be managed with the right kind of diet and nutrition. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Kedar Patil, bariatric and advanced laparoscopic surgeon, Ruby Hall Clinic said, "The idea that obesity is simply a result of consuming more calories than one burns, often referred to as the calories in, calories out (CICO) model, is an oversimplification of a complex issue. While energy balance plays a fundamental role in weight management, obesity is influenced by multiple factors beyond just calorie intake and expenditure."

Here are a few factors that can contribute to obesity:

Metabolic and hormonal factors:

Not all calories are processed the same way by the body. The type of food consumed affects metabolism, insulin levels, and fat storage. Highly processed foods, rich in refined sugars and unhealthy fats, can lead to insulin resistance and increased fat accumulation. Hormones such as leptin (which regulates hunger) and ghrelin (which stimulates appetite) also play crucial roles in body weight regulation.

Genetic and epigenetic influences:

Genetics contribute to how efficiently one's body stores fat, regulates hunger, and responds to food intake. Some individuals have a genetic predisposition that makes weight gain easier and weight loss more challenging, even with controlled calorie consumption. Additionally, epigenetic changes caused by environmental factors, such as prenatal nutrition and early childhood diet, can influence obesity risk.

Lifestyle and psychological factors:

Sedentary behavior, stress, poor sleep, and mental health conditions like depression can contribute to weight gain. Chronic stress increases cortisol levels, which may lead to increased cravings and fat storage. Sleep deprivation disrupts metabolism and appetite control, making weight management more difficult.

Dr. Kedar Patil further added, "While calorie balance remains an essential component of weight regulation, obesity is a multifactorial condition influenced by diet quality, metabolism, genetics, hormones, and lifestyle. Sustainable weight management requires a holistic approach, including proper nutrition, physical activity, stress management, and adequate sleep, rather than just focusing on counting calories."

