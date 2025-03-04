World Obesity Day 2025: Doctors say offices can prioritise employees' health with flexible hours, wellness initiatives

World Obesity Day 2025 is on March 4. As per a new Lancet study, more than half of the adults classified as overweight or obese live in these eight countries: China (402 million), India (180 million), the US (172 million), Brazil (88 million), Russia (71 million), Mexico (58 million), Indonesia (52 million) and Egypt (41 million). Also read | 12% Indians are overweight or live with obesity compared to 49% Americans: Study To destigmatise obesity, we must shift the focus from blame to solutions. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, a bariatric surgeon, who practices at MetaHeal - Laparoscopy and Bariatric Surgery Center, Saifee, Apollo, and Namaha Hospitals, said that obesity remains one of the most stigmatised health conditions, often unfairly attributed to personal failure rather than recognised as a complex, multifactorial disease.

Create a supportive work environment

She said, “From childhood teasing to workplace bias, people with obesity (PWOs) are frequently labelled as lazy or lacking willpower. This stigma, reinforced by negative media portrayals and social media ridicule, has worsened post-pandemic, leading to increased self-blame, poor mental well-being, and unhealthy eating behaviours. Internalized stigma further exacerbates obesity, making weight management even more challenging and reducing motivation to seek medical care or adhere to treatment.”

Shift focus from blame to solutions

Dr Rajiv Kovil, head of diabetology, Zandra Healthcare and co-founder of Rang De Neela initiative told HT Lifestyle that to destigmatise obesity, we must shift the focus from blame to solutions — promoting body diversity, educating people on metabolic health, and ensuring access to supportive healthcare. He said, “Workplaces play a crucial role in this by fostering an environment where health is prioritised over appearances.”

Health-focused initiatives

Beyond stigma, workplace culture itself can be a major contributor to poor health. Recent calls from corporate leaders advocating for long work hours — sometimes exceeding 90 hours per week — have raised concerns.

Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker said, “Long working hours, combined with high stress and lack of time for self-care, contribute to unhealthy eating patterns, sedentary lifestyles, and increased risk of obesity and related health issues. Employees struggling with weight often find themselves in environments that prioritise productivity over well-being, further intensifying the stigma.”

Dr Rajiv Kovil added, “A healthy workforce is not just about weight but overall well-being. Employers should emphasise fitness, nutrition, mental health, and work-life balance. Flexible work hours for physical activity, nutritious cafeteria options, and stress management programs can enhance employee health without discrimination.”

Offer flexible work hours

Organiszations must foster inclusive, health-focused workplaces by prioritising balanced work schedules, access to nutritious food, mental health support, and wellness initiatives.

According to Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, “A culture that values employee well-being over long hours and body size will not only reduce stigma but also enhance morale, productivity, and overall workforce health. A thriving workforce is one that feels supported, respected, and empowered to take care of its health.”

Encourage wellness without bias

Dr Rajiv Kovil said that basing promotions on weight and health parameters instead of performance targets is a contentious idea. While encouraging good health is essential, using body metrics as career benchmarks could lead to bias and exclusion, he said, and added, “Instead, companies should reward efforts toward wellness — such as participation in fitness programs — without penalising individuals for their body type.”

Government incentives

According to Dr Rajiv Kovil, tax exemptions on health-related expenses could be a game-changer. He said, “Governments should incentivize gym memberships, nutrition counseling, and the purchase of healthy foods to make wellness accessible for all. By integrating these policies, we can create a culture where health is not a privilege but a right, leading to a workforce that thrives both physically and professionally.”

