Urologist explains how damp clothes, underwear could cause UTIs; can also affect kidneys

Urinary tract infections, or UTIs, are among the most common types of infections, particularly among women. According to the National Library of Medicine, 50 to 60 percent of adult women will develop at least one UTI throughout their lives, and many people experience recurrent urinary tract infections. Moreover, the prevalence of UTI increases with age, and in women aged over 65, it is approximately double the rate. Data suggests that 50 to 60 percent of adult women will develop at least one UTI throughout their lives. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Gastroenterologist explains how drinking alcohol for only one night could also harm your body, trigger leaky gut

There are many common risk factors for UTIs, and your damp clothes and underwear could be one of them. Let's find out how:

Can damp clothes and underwear cause UTI?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr AK Jayaraj, MBBS, MS – Urology, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Chennai, revealed, “With the arrival of the monsoon season, a noticeable spike can be seen in the number of UTI cases, especially among women. A major contributor to this condition is the use of damp clothes for a long period.”

Chances of a UTI infection can be avoided by wearing loose-fitting garments that ease air circulation. (Pexels)

How? Dr Jayaraj explained, “The risks are much higher during this season (monsoon) if the individual is wearing tight-fitting clothes or undergarments that are moist.”

Per the urologist, moisture exposure for a longer period leads to the growth of fungi and bacteria. “If these clothes remain in close contact with the genital area, they compromise hygiene, lead to pH alteration, and also the growth of multiple microorganisms, which further increase the chances of being diagnosed with UTIs,” he added.

Moreover, the condition can worsen if the person is wearing synthetic fabrics, which block air circulation and trap moisture.

Ways to avoid an infection

Per the urologist, chances of a UTI infection can be avoided by wearing loose-fitting garments that ease air circulation, avoiding wearing clothes that are not completely dry, and also by maintaining intimate hygiene.

“Change out of your clothes as quickly as possible if you’re drenched. Additionally, it is important to increase the water intake, which will help in flushing out the bacteria from the urinary tract,” he suggested.

UTI symptoms

Some of the major signs of UTIs, per the urologist, are:

Constant urination

Discomfort in the pelvic area

A burning sensation

Fever

“If this is kept untreated, these infections can also affect the kidneys,” Dr Jayaraj cautioned.