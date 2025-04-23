Menu Explore
Tired of unexpected urinary leaks? Doctor says this simple daily exercise can help

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Apr 23, 2025 08:06 PM IST

Breaking the silence: Doctor shares exercises and ways to reclaim control over urinary incontinence.

Living with urinary incontinence is not just about unexpected leaks, it is about the quiet erosion of confidence and embarrassment that follows. This condition silently steals away life's simple pleasures: laughing without worry or enjoying social activities without anxiety.

Doctor says urinary incontinence recovery starts here and it’s easier than you think.(Image by Pixabay)
Doctor says urinary incontinence recovery starts here and it’s easier than you think.(Image by Pixabay)

Your core's hidden hero

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Palak Dengla, Chief Physiotherapist at Aster RV Hospital, shared, “At the heart of recovery lies your pelvic floor—a critical component of your core muscle system that works in harmony with your deep abdominal, lower back and diaphragm muscles to stabilise your spine and support your organs. When this essential core element weakens due to obesity, childbirth, ageing or surgery, your body's natural control system fails.”

The emotional burden

According to Dr Palak Dengla, the emotional toll can be devastating, with many patients withdrawing from activities they once loved due to self-consciousness and fear.

A recent study suggests that women with urinary incontinence report higher rates of depression and lower levels of self-worth than those who don't suffer from the condition.(Unsplash)
A recent study suggests that women with urinary incontinence report higher rates of depression and lower levels of self-worth than those who don't suffer from the condition.(Unsplash)

Shattering the silent stigma

Dr Palak Dengla said, “Urinary incontinence remains one of healthcare's last taboos—a condition discussed in whispers, if at all. As physiotherapists, we create safe spaces where this silence is broken and shame dissolves into understanding. By confronting this taboo directly, patients find relief not just physically but emotionally.”

The recovery pathway

The expert suggested that through specialised pelvic floor exercises that integrate into everyday movements, patients can strengthen not just muscles but rebuild confidence. These tailored regimens enhance the entire core system, restoring control and stability.

Yoga for leakage: Try Yoga asanas or exercises to strengthen pelvic floor, control bladder leaks(Photo by Gabin Vallet on Unsplash)
Yoga for leakage: Try Yoga asanas or exercises to strengthen pelvic floor, control bladder leaks(Photo by Gabin Vallet on Unsplash)

Dr Palak Dengla concluded, “With each strengthening session, patients reclaim more than muscle function—they reclaim their independence and dignity. Don't let incontinence define your story. Reach out to a physiotherapist who understands not just your condition but your courage in breaking the silence.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

