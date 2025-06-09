Are changes in urine indicative of kidney issues? Nephrologist shares how much water you should drink

Kidneys play a crucial role in our overall health. They not only filter waste and excess fluids from the blood, but also regulate blood pressure, maintain electrolyte balance, and produce hormones essential for red blood cell production. Therefore, taking care of your kidneys should be an essential part of your lifestyle. Also Read | Nephrologist shares 5 ways diet can affect your kidney health and foods to avoid: Excess protein to high salt intake Changes in urine may suggest the kidneys are not filtering waste effectively. (Shutterstock)

Dr Nishchay B, MD, DM (nephrology and kidney transplant), consultant nephrologist, Apollo Clinic, Bellandur, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, talked about how changes in urine can be an indicator of kidney issues and how much water you should drink each day for maintaining the health of your kidneys.

Are changes in urine an indicator of kidney issues?

According to Dr Nishchay, yes, changes in urine are an indicator of kidney issues. He told HT Lifestyle what signs to look out for to know if there is a kidney dysfunction:

Foamy urine

Blood in the urine

Unusually dark urine

Frequent nighttime urination

“These may suggest the kidneys are not filtering waste effectively,” the nephrologist explained.

Your water intake is likely adequate if your urine is light yellow or nearly colourless, (Shutterstock)

How much water should you drink each day?

According to him, this ‘seemingly simple question’ doesn’t have a one-size-fits-all answer. He stated that the common advice is to drink eight glasses of water daily, which is a good general guideline. However, fluid needs vary based on ‘physical activity, climate, and overall health’. Also Read | Gastroenterologist champions this ‘unhinged’ but so effective drink if you've been constipated for days

“Most healthy individuals can stay hydrated by drinking fluids when thirsty. Your intake is likely adequate if you rarely feel thirsty and your urine is light yellow or nearly colourless,” he explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.