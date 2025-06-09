Gastroenterologist champions this ‘unhinged’ but so effective drink if you've been constipated for days

Dealing with constipation is never a good feeling. It not only causes physical discomfort in your body, but it could also lead to loss of appetite, bloating, and fatigue. What if we told you, there is a simple home remedy to fix this poop problem. The prune juice and butter drink is a low-risk, low-cost intervention if you want a home remedy for constipation. (shutterstock)

Also Read | Gastroenterologist says ‘more fibre means better weight control’; shares best supplement for irritable bowel syndrome

Dr Karan Rajan, an NHS surgeon and health content creator, took to Instagram on June 8 to share a video in which he stitched another health practitioner's video, titled ‘POV: Your patient hasn't had a BM (bowel movement) in 10 days’. She can be seen making a drink using prune (dried plum/aloo bukhara) juice and butter to relieve one from constipation.

Prune juice and butter: A cocktail to fix constipation

According to Dr Rajan, the prune juice and butter drink is a ‘pretty low-risk, low-cost intervention’ if you want a home remedy for constipation. But how does it work?

Explaining the science behind it, he said, “If you're constipated and tempted to try this colon cocktail, there is some science behind it. The first key ingredient here is prune juice, and the bit that does the heavy lifting is not the fibre; it's the sorbitol.”

What is sorbitol? He explained that sorbitol is a sugar alcohol that isn't fully absorbed in the small intestine. Rather, it draws water into the colon, giving a natural laxative effect.

The second component of this cocktail is heat. “Either warmed-up prune juice or hot water likely promotes intestinal contractions. There's evidence that warm water intake can help bowel function in hospital inpatients and in the early post-operative stage,” he added.

Ingredient three is butter. Per the NHS surgeon, butter in prune juice may seem weird, but the dietary fat stimulates the release of a hormone called cholecystokinin and bile. “This likely accelerates intestinal transit, resulting in faster pooping time,” he said.

Caution

Dr Rajan cautioned that though this cocktail is an easy way to fix constipation, it may not be a great option for those with a sensitive gut. He explained that for people with a sensitive gut, prune juice in high doses could pose a problem. “The sorbitol in prune juice is highly fermentable and could exacerbate any gas pains or cramping,” he stated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.