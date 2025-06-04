Constipation to weight loss: Doctor shares lesser-known warning signs of poor thyroid health

The thyroid gland is a vital powerhouse that regulates key functions such as metabolism and energy levels. When it malfunctions, the early symptoms may be subtle, but the impact on overall health can be far-reaching. Also read | Thyroid issues in men: Doctor shares 5 lesser-known signs to watch out for When the thyroid gland does not function properly, the symptoms can be mild in the initial stages.(adobe stock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Abhijit Bhograj, consultant endocrinologist, Manipal Hospital Hebbal said, “Hypothyroidism is particularly common, and its symptoms are frequently overlooked or mistaken for other conditions.”

Early warning signs of hypothyroidism:

Hypothyroidism, also known as underactive thyroid, is the condition when the thyroid gland is unable to produce adequate amount of thyroid hormones to meet the body’s needs.

Hypothyroidism is marked by:

Persistent fatigue even after a full night’s sleep.

Hair thinning or loss in the scalp. Skin may become dry despite regular care, and many individuals report muscle cramps and joint pain without clear causes.

Digestive issues such as constipation can arise, and sleep disturbances may occur which could be from excessive sleep to poor sleep quality.

Other signs include unexplained weight gain, feeling excessive cold more often than others, irregular or heavy menstrual cycles, and even low mood or depression that doesn't respond well to treatment.

Know the early symptoms of hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism.(Twitter/WebMD)

Early warning signs of hyperthyroidism:

Hyperthyroidism or overactive thyroid refers to the condition when the thyroid gland produces more thyroid hormone than the body requires. This leads to faster metabolism, which can affect several bodily functions.

The symptoms of hyperthyroidism are:

Rapid or unexplained weight loss even when appetite remains normal or increased.

Individuals often develop heat intolerance, excessive sweating, and may feel unusually warm in the evenings.

A fast or irregular heartbeat is common, along with anxiety, irritability, and frequent bowel movements.

Some may experience subtle tremors in the hands.

"Hypothyroidism slows the body's systems, while hyperthyroidism speeds them up, sometimes quite dramatically. If you notice three or more of these symptoms persisting over time, it is wise to undergo a thyroid hormone evaluation which includes T3, T4, and TSH levels," Dr. Abhijit Bhograj added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.