Thyroid issues in men: Doctor shares 5 lesser-known signs to watch out for

Thyroid disorders are significantly more common in women, which often leads to early warning signs being overlooked in men. The thyroid gland, located in the neck, plays a crucial role in regulating metabolism, energy levels, and even mood. Recognising the subtle symptoms in men is essential for timely diagnosis and treatment. Know the lesser-known signs of thyroid problems that men often miss noticing. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Piyush Lodha, endocrinologist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune shared the lesser-known signs of thyroid problems that men often miss noticing.

1. Always feeling tired

Feeling exhausted all the time, even after a good night’s sleep, is often brushed off as part of a busy lifestyle. But this kind of constant fatigue could be a sign of an underactive thyroid, also known as hypothyroidism. When your thyroid isn't making enough hormones, your body slows down. If left untreated, it can lead to more serious issues like heart problems or depression. A quick blood test can tell you if your thyroid is to blame.

2. Sudden weight gain or loss

If you've gained or lost weight without changing your diet or exercise routine, your thyroid might be acting up. Hypothyroidism can cause weight gain, while hyperthyroidism (an overactive thyroid) can lead to weight loss. Many men don't connect these changes to their thyroid, especially if everything else seems normal. But ignoring these signs can delay treatment and cause long-term health issues.

Can mood swings be a sign of thyroid problems?(Freepik)

3. Mood swings, anxiety, or brain fog

Thyroid hormones don’t just affect your body—they also influence your brain. If you’ve been feeling unusually down, anxious, or just mentally "off," your thyroid could be involved. An underactive thyroid can cause depression or memory issues, while an overactive one might make you feel nervous or restless. These symptoms are often mistaken for mental health problems when they may actually be physical.

4. Low sex drive and fertility issues

Changes in sexual health are often difficult for men to talk about, but they can be a sign of a thyroid problem. Low testosterone, reduced sperm quality, erectile dysfunction, and a drop in libido can all be linked to thyroid hormone imbalances. Getting the thyroid under control can often help restore normal function in these areas.

5. Hair thinning and skin changes

Thinning hair, dry skin, and brittle nails might not seem like a big deal, but they can be signs your thyroid isn't doing its job. Both hyper- and hypothyroidism can affect how your hair grows and how your skin feels. If you're seeing sudden changes, it's worth looking into.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.