What is thyroid storm? Doctor explains alarming signs, risk factors, treatment options

When the thyroid gland suddenly releases an excessive surge of thyroid hormones, it can trigger a life-threatening condition known as a thyroid storm or thyrotoxic crisis. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. L. Sudarshan Reddy, senior consultant physician, Yashoda Hospitals said, "A thyroid storm is a rare but severe complication of untreated or poorly managed hyperthyroidism. This is a critical condition that requires prompt medical attention and emergency care to save the affected person's life." Dr. L. Sudarshan Reddy explained the early warning signs of thyroid storm. Thyroid storm is a medical crisis.

Alarming symptoms of thyroid storm:

Very high fever (typically above 100°F).

Extreme tachycardia which means heart rates often exceeding 140 bpm.

Severe anxiety, agitation, or irritability.

Disorientation or confusion (may also lead to loss of consciousness).

Profuse sweating and heat intolerance.

Gastrointestinal upset including severe nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

In severe cases, heart failure or jaundice.

What does it feel like?

"Due to racing heartbeat, high fever, anxiety, a patient might feel shaky, nauseated, confused and overwhelmed. This is a medical crisis that requires immediate hospitalisation," Dr L. Sudarshan Reddy explained.

Know how thyroid storm can be treated.(Twitter/WebMD)

Risk factors:

Individuals with untreated hyperthyroidism, especially those with conditions like Graves’ disease or toxic thyroid nodules.

Women are more commonly affected than men.

Most patients experiencing a thyroid storm are in their early 40s.

How is thyroid storm treated?

Thyroid storm is diagnosed by thyroid function tests and viral monitoring. Once the patient is admitted to the hospital, the treatment focuses on stabilising vital signs and lowering thyroid hormone levels. The treatment plan includes:

IV fluids and electrolytes to correct dehydration.

Cooling measures to reduce body temperature.

Oxygen therapy for respiratory support.

Beta blockers (usually IV) to slow heart rate and reduce cardiac strain.

Anti-thyroid medications (thionamides) to suppress hormone synthesis.

Iodine to inhibit hormone release.

Steroids (glucocorticoids) to reduce inflammation and hormone conversion.

Supportive care to manage anxiety and organ stress.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.