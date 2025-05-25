World Thyroid Day 2025: Top 5 nutrients you cannot miss out on and need to include in your diet

World Thyroid Day is observed on May 25 to promote awareness about thyroid disorders. On this occasion, it is crucial to understand the value of an appropriate diet that includes top nutrients essential for supporting healthy thyroid function and maintaining hormonal balance. Eating right will help support thyroid functions.(Adobe stock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mukesh Batra, founder and chairman Emeritus, Dr Batra’s Healthcare, highlighted the crucial role of nutrition in supporting thyroid health.

Dr Batra explained about thyroid function and added, “The thyroid gland is responsible for regulating metabolism, energy, and hormonal balance. In order to ensure that it functions at its best, a diet that is high in certain nutrients that are beneficial for hormone synthesis, conversion, and overall endocrine health is crucial.”

Moreover, mental health also plays a key role in supporting thyroid function, as Dr Batra elaborated, “Just as crucial are lifestyle choices, stress, when it is ongoing, can upset hormonal balance, and the practice of mindfulness through yoga and meditation is of great value. A focus on good sleep, at least 7 to 8 hours nightly, can also dramatically affect hormone balance. Through the combination of targeted nutrition and conscious living, we can effectively make strides towards aiding thyroid function and achieving overall wellbeing.”

He further emphasised the presence of vital nutrients like iodine, selenium, iron and vitamin D in a thyroid-friendly diet.

Here's the nutritional guide Dr Batra shared with us:

1. Iodine

Iodine is found naturally in seafood.(Shutterstock)

Iodine is critical to thyroid hormone production and can be naturally obtained through seafood and iodised salt.

Iodine is also found in seafood such as rohu and surmai, and in milk products such as curd and paneer.

2. Selenium

Selenium is found in lentils in small quatity. (Shutterstock)

Selenium , a very powerful antioxidant that facilitates hormone conversion and shields the thyroid gland from oxidative stress, is present in small quantities in whole wheat, sunflower seeds, rice, and lentils.

, a very powerful antioxidant that facilitates hormone conversion and shields the thyroid gland from oxidative stress, is present in small quantities in whole wheat, sunflower seeds, rice, and lentils. Selenium also aids in the process of converting inactive thyroid hormone (T4) into its active state (T3).

3. Zinc

Pumpkin seeds have zinc.(Pexels)

Zinc is an important trace element involved in hormone production and immune response.

Legumes, seeds, nuts, and whole grains are just a few food sources that can prevent zinc deficiency.

4. Iron

Lean meat has good iron.(Shutterstock)

Iron is also important for producing thyroid hormones.

It is ideally taken through leafy greens, lentils, and lean meat.

5. Vitamin D

Vitamin D can be found in fortified foods like milk.(Shutterstock)

Vitamin D is available through reasonable sun exposure and fortified foods.

It has been shown to regulate immune response and maintain thyroid function, especially in autoimmune disease.

Dr Batra concluded, “In addition to specific nutrients, general dietary balance is important. Whole foods, including fresh vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, and whole grains, paired with appropriate hydration and regular exercise, create a solid foundation for thyroid health. Herbal teas such as green tea and ashwagandha can also provide supplementary benefits.”

ALSO READ: Thyroid problems commonly seen in women: Know its types, symptoms and treatment

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.