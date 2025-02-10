Thyroid disorders in pregnant women: How it can influence pregnancy outcomes

Thyroid disorders during pregnancy are common, and if left untreated, can affect both mother and foetus’ health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Tejas Gundewar, chief fertility consultant, Ruby Hall Clinic explained the long-term effect of thyroid disorders on pregnant women and the child, “Children born to mothers with poorly managed thyroid disorders may have cognitive and developmental challenges. Timely diagnosis and proper management of thyroid disorders during pregnancy are essential for optimizing outcomes for both mother and baby.” Also read | Best and worst foods to eat for thyroid wellness: Health expert reveals the thyroid diet everyone should be following “Children born to mothers with poorly managed thyroid disorders may have cognitive and developmental challenges," said Dr Tejas Gundewar.(Shutterstock)

Here are the types of thyroid disorders that can affect pregnant women:

Hypothyroidism:

This condition occurs when the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormones. In pregnancy, it can lead to complications such as preterm birth, low birth weight, and developmental issues in the baby

Hyperthyroidism:

This condition occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much thyroid hormone. It can result in complications like preterm labor, low birth weight, and even heart issues in the baby.

Gestational thyroiditis:

This condition can develop during or shortly after pregnancy, characterized by inflammation of the thyroid gland. It may lead to either hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism and can affect maternal and fetal health

Postpartum thyroiditis:

This disorder occurs after delivery and can cause fluctuations in thyroid hormone levels, typically leading to temporary hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism. It can impact breastfeeding and maternal mood.

Impact of thyroid disorders on pregnancy outcomes:

“Adequate thyroid hormone levels are crucial for fetal brain development. Both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can hinder this process. Untreated thyroid disorders can lead to significant health risks for pregnant women, including heart issues, severe fatigue, and anemia. Conditions like gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, and placental abruption are more common in women with thyroid dysfunction,” said Dr Tejas Gundewar. The doctor further added that timely medical intervention is required to eradicate the effects of thyroid disorders on the mother’s health as well as the foetus’ growth and development.

