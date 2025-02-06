Best and worst foods to eat for thyroid wellness: Health expert reveals the thyroid diet everyone should be following

In order to keep the body balanced and healthy, thyroid health is essential. When the thyroid is functioning at its best, energy levels are stabilised, a smooth metabolic process is guaranteed and mental and emotional stability are supported. Thyroid problems? These common foods might be making it worse!(Image by Twitter/drrohitbhaskar)

The thyroid gland is a small, butterfly-shaped organ located in the front of your neck, underneath the Adam's apple. Despite its small size, the thyroid is an important regulator of many vital body processes as it generates hormones that affect metabolism, energy levels, body temperature, heart rate and general growth and development, chiefly thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3).

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rakshita Mehra, Clinical Nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Noida, explained, “The pituitary gland uses thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) to control the gland. The rate at which your body turns food into energy is directly regulated by the thyroid hormones T3 and T4. These hormones influence everything from how quickly you burn calories to how well your organs work, helping to determine how quickly or slowly the body consumes energy.”

When the thyroid gland produces less than required hormones, the condition is called hypothyroidism, while more than required hormones can lead to hyperthyroidism.(Shutterstock)

She elaborated, “The body's temperature is regulated in part by thyroid hormones. Body temperature may rise as a result of accelerated metabolism brought on by elevated thyroid hormone levels. On the other hand, a slower metabolism brought on by low thyroid hormone levels might result in a lower body temperature. Invest in thyroid health for a balanced and thriving life.”

Types of thyroid

Hypothyroidism: The inability of the thyroid gland to produce enough thyroid hormones (T3 and T4) to meet the body's requirements results in hypothyroidism. As a result, metabolic activities slow down, impacting almost all bodily systems. One of the most prevalent thyroid conditions, it can vary in severity based on the degree of thyroid under activity. It might be hard to identify hypothyroidism because its symptoms can vary in intensity and appear gradually. Typical symptoms include weakness and exhaustion, feeling lethargic, sluggish, or exhausted all the time, inexplicable weight increase in spite of no dietary or exercise changes, cold intolerance, mood swings and depression, irregularities with menstruation and goitre. Hyperthyroidism: The condition known as hyperthyroidism occur when the thyroid gland overproduces the thyroid hormones T3 and T4. The body's metabolism is controlled by these hormones, and an excess of them can result in an elevated metabolic state that affects many physiological systems. Typical indicators include tachycardia, occasionally accompanied by palpitations, loss of weight, anxiety, agitation, restlessness, heat intolerance, excessive perspiration, weakness and fatigue in the muscles.

Iodine-rich foods like seaweed nori leaves better thyroid functioning

Diet dos in thyroid

INCLUSION OF IODINE: The synthesis of thyroid hormones requires iodine. Iodine available in food sources such as seaweed, fish and shellfish, dairy products such as milk, yoghurt, and egg yolk can be included on regular basis. The table salt used in Indian cooking is also fortified with Iodine. However, we must use iodised salt sparingly as having too much iodine can make hyperthyroidism worse. BOOST SELENIUM INTAKE: Selenium possesses antioxidant qualities that protect the thyroid gland and aid in the conversion of T4, inactive hormone to T3 which is the active version of hormone. Selenium is abundant in whole grains, chicken, eggs, salmon, sardines, tuna, and Brazil nuts. INCORPORATION OF HEALTHY FATS: Omega-3 fatty acids promote thyroid function and lessen inflammation. For instance,

fish high in fat, such as sardines, mackerel, and salmon, walnuts, chia and flaxseeds. GET ENOUGH DIETARY FIBER: Fibre aids with weight management and digestion, both of which are critical for thyroid function. Whole grains (brown rice, quinoa, and oats), vegetables (sweet potatoes, spinach, and carrots), Fruits (oranges, apples, and berries), Legumes (lentils, beans) contains enough dietary fiber which keeps an individual feel fuller for a longer period of time. EAT FREQUENT, SMALL MEALS: An individual must establish a practice of eating five to six modest meals throughout the day. Simple, easily digested foods should be consumed at regular intervals. You will be depriving yourself of many essential nutrients and bioactive chemicals if you follow strict diets and starve yourself. Additionally, a regular eating schedule will maintain the metabolism at its peak.

There are certain foods that can worsen your thyroid function if you have a disorder but are otherwise healthy. Understanding their impact on your well-being is crucial for managing thyroid disorders effectively.

Diet don'ts in thyroid:

LIMIT GOITROGENS: Certain foods include chemicals called goitrogens, which can disrupt the thyroid's ability to produce hormones, particularly when ingested in excess. Products made from soy include tofu, soy milk, and soya bean, cruciferous vegetables include cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, spinach and kale contains goitrogenic compounds. Limit consuming these food items especially in raw consumption. Consume them after cooking as heat lowers goitrogens. SAY NO TO PROCESSED FOODS: Thyroid dysfunction may worsen as a result of inflammation and weight gain caused by highly processed meals. Sugary snacks and desserts, packaged goodies such as cookies or chips, pastries, chocolates, and sodas are packed with sugar, sodium and trans fats which takes a severe toll on the health. Thyroid health may be adversely affected by sugar since it can lead to weight fluctuations and exacerbate inflammation. To promote thyroid health, choose whole, nutrient-dense foods. EXCESS CAFFEINE: Particularly in cases of hyperthyroidism, caffeine can make symptoms like anxiety, palpitations, and sleep difficulties worse. Coffee and energy drinks include caffeine. Choose coconut water, lemon water, herbal teas and comforting homemade soup for fluid intake.

