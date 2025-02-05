Thyroid problems in pregnancy: Symptoms, risk factors, diagnostic tests, prevention tips every mom-to-be must know

Thyroid problems are rapidly surging in pregnant women and are a major concern as they can affect the health of both the mother and the baby. The thyroid gland produces hormones that are responsible for regulating metabolism, energy and body functions and is vital for overall well-being. Shocking rise in thyroid issues among pregnant women: Are you at risk?(File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Upasana Garg, Regional Technical Chief at Apollo Diagnostics in Mumbai, shared, “The most common thyroid problems in pregnant women are hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) and hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid). Hypothyroidism makes one prone to fatigue, weight gain and cold sensitivity, while hyperthyroidism leads to weight loss and rapid heart rate.”

She cautioned, “Untreated thyroid problems during pregnancy can lead to complications such as miscarriage, preterm birth, low birth weight, and developmental delays in the baby. It is the need of the hour for pregnant women to get timely diagnoses to improve their quality of life as well as ensure a health baby.”

Thyroid dysfunction during pregnancy: Risks and strategies for management by experts (File Photo)

Risk factors for thyroid problems:

Dr Upasana Garg highlighted, “Family history, age, genetics, autoimmune conditions such as lupus or type 1 diabetes increase the risk, and iodine deficiency can cause thyroid problems in pregnancy.”

Diagnostic tests to manage thyroid problems in pregnant women:

Dr Upasana Garg revealed, “Routine thyroid function tests including TSH (Thyroid Stimulating Hormone), T3, and T4 levels are effective tests to detect thyroid problems. These blood tests are effective in detecting abnormalities. FT3 and FT4 levels are also advised to know the levels of actual “effective” (non bound/free) thyroid hormones in circulation.”

She added, “Many times, just doing one Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) test can help to know the thyroid function. Low TSH levels may mean one has hyperthyroidism, while high TSH levels suggest hypothyroidism. In pregnancy, TSH levels fluctuate because of hormonal changes. These tests will help spot thyroid abnormalities and help with appropriate treatment such as medication, dietary modifications, or monitoring for successful management.”

Pregnant women with mild hypothyroidism have low levels of thyroid hormones. This can be treated with a hormone replacement drug called levothyroxine.

Routine thyroid testing helps to deal with thyroid issues effectively. Dr Upasana Garg advised, “Opt for iodine-rich foods like fish, dairy and fortified salt; take medication as prescribed by the doctor and practice Yoga or meditation to reduce stress, which can aggravate thyroid issues. Pregnant women should go for regular check-ups and follow-ups to be able to manage thyroid problems.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.