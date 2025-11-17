Hyderabad gynaecologist reveals 5 things every woman should know about Hormone Replacement Therapy

Menopause is a major health shift in a woman's life, marking the end of menstruation and their reproductive years. Now, during this transition, many women experience intense symptoms because of the hormonal upheaval taking place in the body, and estrogen particularly drops significantly, creating a hormonal imbalance. Menopause occurs during the 40s-50s, and the hormonal shifts affect the health significantly. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

To alleviate the symptoms, women may turn to Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT). NHS described HRT as a treatment which helps cope with the symptoms that occur during menopause. The treatment replaces those hormones, estrogen and progesterone, which drop, triggering the symptoms. HRT restores the hormone balance. But is it safe for everyone?

To understand the safety of HRT, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Shilpa Reddy, who is a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad. The safety of HRT depends on person to person.

When should you go for HRT?

Dr Reddy shared that HRT helps to bring about relief from hot flashes, mood swings and sleep disturbances.

She explained how it benefits, “Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) can be highly effective in relieving menopause-related symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, mood changes, and vaginal dryness.”

But HRT needs to be opted for only after a detailed evaluation. Dr Reddy reminded that it may not be suitable for every woman.

5 things every woman about HRT should know

Women experience a sudden and intense feeling of warmth, starting to sweat. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

HRT may seem relieving because it helps restore balance and eases intense symptoms, from sleep problems to hot flashes. But it is not a one-size-fits-all solution. No two bodies respond the same way, and everyone has a different physiological makeup.

Dr Reddy listed 5 things every woman should know about HRT, to be able to make informed decisions:

1. Individual suitability:

Every woman’s hormonal needs are different.

HRT works best for those with moderate to severe menopausal symptoms and should only be started after assessing medical history, lifestyle, and overall health.

2. Timing matters:

Starting HRT closer to the onset of menopause, typically within ten years, offers better benefits and fewer risks.

Delayed initiation may increase the chances of cardiovascular or metabolic complications.

3. Risks and benefits:

While HRT helps improve quality of life and bone health, it may increase risks of blood clots, stroke, or hormone-sensitive cancers.

Regular monitoring and the lowest effective dose are essential.

4. Route and duration:

Transdermal methods like patches or gels often pose lower risks than oral tablets.

The therapy should be time-bound and reviewed periodically.

5. Regular check-ups:

Routine follow-ups help assess cardiovascular health, breast tissue, and hormonal balance to ensure safe, long-term benefits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.