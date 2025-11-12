Health coach reveals simple activity that can reverse osteopenic bones in menopausal women in just 12 weeks

As women age, their risk of developing osteoporosis rises significantly - especially during and after menopause, when hormonal changes cause bones to lose density and become weaker. While this can increase the likelihood of fractures and mobility issues, specific, targeted exercises may help strengthen bones and even reverse early bone loss. Read more to discover the activity that can help improve bone density.(Unsplash)

Louisa Nicola, founder of Neuro Athletics - a training method that uses neuroscience to target the nervous system for enhanced movement and peak performance - has shared a simple yet powerful activity that can help boost bone health in menopausal and perimenopausal women. In an Instagram video posted on July 13, the health coach explains how regular jumping can help strengthen bones and even reverse osteopenia in women within just 12 weeks.

Why are women’s bones at risk?

According to Louisa, women going through menopause face a higher risk of developing osteoporosis, as hormonal changes during this stage lead to a natural decline in bone density. She explains, “During the onset of perimenopause and menopause, women experience a decline in oestrogen. This can then increase their risk of getting osteoporosis due to the decline in bone mineral density. Studies show women lose up to 20 percent of their bone mass within just five to seven years of menopause. Real progress comes from understanding exact baseline measurements (DEXA scans) and consistently applying scientifically validated jump-landing protocols.”

How does jumping help?

She explains that researchers in New Zealand have discovered that something as simple as jumping can significantly improve bone strength, showing a shift from osteopenic to normal bone density within just 12 weeks. She elaborates, “They have literally shown that just simply jumping on the spot and increasing the forces that go into your bone, jumping on the spot with no weights, or simply jump-roping can decrease and even reverse an osteopenic or osteoporotic female.”

The Neuro Athletics coach recommends incorporating 10 minutes of jumping at least three times a week. This can be done using a jump rope, a rebounder, or simply by jumping in place or off boxes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.