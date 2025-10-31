Apollo hospital orthopaedic surgeon with 28+ years of experience explains ‘why your knees hurt while climbing stairs’

If your knees ache every time you climb stairs, it might be time to listen to what your body’s saying. That pain isn’t just a random occurrence, it’s your joints trying to tell you something important. Dr Anil Raheja, orthopaedics and spine expert with more than 28 years of experience at Apollo Spectra, Karol Bagh, Delhi, shared in his Instagram post the real reasons behind stair-related knee pain and how to prevent long-term damage. (Also read: Manipal Hospital orthopaedic surgeon explains how simple lifestyle changes can reverse early bone loss ) Ignoring knee pain can lead to serious problems, says orthopaedic expert. (Google Gemini)

Why your knees hurt while climbing stairs

“Do you feel pain in your knees while climbing stairs? And do you try to avoid going down the stairs because it causes discomfort? One major reason behind this could be early osteoarthritis or patellofemoral pain,” says Dr Anil.

Dr Raheja explains that stair movement puts intense pressure on the knees. “When we climb stairs, our knees experience almost three to four times the body’s pressure,” he says. “So, if arthritis has already begun or your knee cartilage is wearing out, this extra load can worsen the pain and stiffness over time.”

What can you do to reduce knee pain

While many people dismiss knee pain as a sign of ageing or fatigue, Dr Raheja says that early care and strengthening can prevent long-term issues. “The first step is to strengthen your quadriceps and hamstring muscles, as they help support and stabilise the knee joint,” he advises. “Do regular stretching and light exercises to improve flexibility and reduce joint strain.”

Ignoring pain or swelling, he warns, can make the condition harder to treat later. “Consult a doctor if your knees hurt persistently, especially when climbing stairs or standing for long periods,” says Dr Raheja. “Getting your knees checked at the right time is the smart thing to do, early diagnosis is the best preparation for long-term joint health.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.