Mumbai orthopaedic surgeon explains what happens to your body if you completely cut out rice, debunks ‘rice is bad’ myth

In recent years, rice has gained an unfair reputation as an unhealthy carbohydrate - often blamed for weight gain, inflammation, and weak bones. Many people have even started cutting it out entirely in pursuit of a ‘cleaner’ diet. But as one of India’s most essential staples, rice has long been a key source of nourishment and energy for millions. According to Dr Vora, rice is not the enemy.(Unsplash)

Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and NutriByte Wellness co-founder Dr Manan Vora is debunking the myth that rice causes inflammation and should be eliminated from your diet altogether.

In an Instagram video posted on October 28, the surgeon points out, “One of the nutrition myths I hear as a doctor is that rice causes inflammation and weakens your bones, but that’s not true. In fact, cutting out rice completely is not necessary at all. Here’s the truth.”

What happens when you completely cut out carbs?

According to Dr Vora, completely eliminating carbohydrates is unnecessary, and can actually be harmful to muscle health. He explains, “Your bones and joints depend on muscle strength and recovery - and muscle recovery needs glycogen which comes from carbohydrates. Now when you deprive your body of carbs like rice, your glycogen stores drop. Your muscles fatigue faster and your bone supporting tissues experience more micro stress.”

Completely cutting out carbs can stress your bones supporting tissues.(Image generated via ChatGPT)

Nutritional benefits of rice

The surgeon highlights that rice is a great source of carbohydrates and also contains some essential vitamins and minerals. He elaborates, “Rice is a great source of carbohydrates that provides your body with quick, easily available energy. Plus it’s naturally gluten-free, low in fat and sodium, and packed with nutrients like B vitamins, iron and magnesium.”

He stresses that, much like every other food, moderation is key when it comes to eating rice - “Nutrition isn’t about cutting foods out. It's about knowing why and how much your body actually needs.” Dr Vora emphasises that rice is an important source of glucose - the primary fuel that powers your brain, muscles, and even supports bone health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.