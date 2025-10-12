World Arthritis Day 2025: Nutritionist lists 5 foods and drinks to avoid inflammation and manage arthritis better

Arthritis is more than just a painful condition where bones rub against each other. It also includes inflammation that may not appear on regular medical images. On World Arthritis Day 2025, consider options beyond traditional treatments like pain relief medications, which may not always work well. Many people mainly focus on drugs or dietary supplements. However, they often ignore a powerful healing tool: the impact of food. What we eat affects our gut health and the functioning of our immune system. Both are important for managing arthritis. By focusing on nutrition, people can find new ways to ease symptoms and improve the quality of life for those living with this challenging condition. What food and drinks should I avoid with arthritis?(Adobe Stock)

What food and drinks should I avoid with arthritis?

Let’s look at five specific foods and drinks that can increase inflammation and worsen arthritis symptoms.

Ultra-processed foods

Ultra-processed foods can cause inflammation in the body. These foods often contain harmful ingredients, such as emulsifiers, preservatives, and artificial additives, that can harm your gut health. When your gut lining is compromised, it may lead to a condition known as "leaky gut." This condition can trigger inflammation throughout your body, including in your joints.

Dietitian Lavleen Kaur shares what to avoid:

Packaged snacks, sugary cereals, and ready-to-eat meals often have long ingredient lists filled with hard-to-recognise additives.

Some common emulsifiers are polysorbate, carrageenan, and mono- and diglycerides.

What to do instead:

Opt for whole, home-cooked meals made from fresh ingredients. Fermented foods, such as yoghurt, kimchi, and dosa batter, can help maintain a healthy gut microbiome, which in turn aids in overall inflammatory response.

2. Sugars and refined carbs

Many people know that sugar is bad for us, but we should also pay attention to refined carbohydrates. Foods like white bread, pastries, and sugary snacks can quickly raise your blood sugar levels. This spike can lead to more inflammation in your body.

Dietitian Lavleen Kaur shares what to avoid:

Sweetened beverages, such as sodas and fruit juices.

Desserts that contain high amounts of sugar and refined flour.

What to do instead:

Incorporate whole grains into your diet. Foods rich in dietary fibre, such as brown rice, quinoa, and whole oats, can help mitigate inflammation. Aim for a daily serving of these grains to enhance gut health and overall well-being.

3. Red and processed meats

Red meats, mainly processed ones, can raise levels of inflammation in the body. They often have saturated fats and advanced glycation end products (AGEs) that can trigger inflammatory responses.

Dietitian Lavleen Kaur shares what to avoid:

Processed meats like sausages, hot dogs, and bacon.

High-fat cuts of red meat.

What to do instead:

Eat plant-based protein sources, such as beans, lentils, and nuts. These foods provide important nutrients and help reduce inflammation. Include fatty fish, such as salmon or mackerel, in your diet to benefit from the omega-3 fatty acids that help combat inflammation.

4. Dairy products

For some people, dairy products can make arthritis symptoms worse. While dairy is a good source of calcium and protein, it contains casein, which may cause inflammation in those who are sensitive to it.

Dietitian Lavleen Kaur shares what to avoid:

Full-fat dairy products such as whole milk, cheddar cheese, and ice cream.

Low-quality dairy with additives and preservatives.

What to do instead:

Try using alternatives like almond milk, cashew yoghurt, or coconut cheese. Notice how your body reacts to dairy. If you have any symptoms, think about reducing or cutting out dairy from your diet.

5. Excessive alcohol

While drinking alcohol in moderation may offer some health benefits, drinking too much can increase inflammation in the body. It can also reduce the effectiveness of certain medications that doctors prescribe for arthritis.

Dietitian Lavleen Kaur shares what to avoid:

High sugar-content alcoholic beverages like sweet cocktails and specific wines.

Regular heavy drinking or binge drinking episodes.

What to do instead:

If you decide to drink, do so in moderation. Red wine may offer health benefits due to its antioxidant content. Stick to one glass now and then, and always pay attention to how your body reacts.

What is a holistic approach to managing arthritis?

Instead of only thinking about what to avoid, we should focus on what can heal and keep a balanced system. Here are some holistic ways to support your dietary changes: